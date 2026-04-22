The can crisis: Why are Indian cities running out of Diet Coke this summer?

Check your local store, open your favourite quick-commerce app, and chances are, Diet Coke is not there. Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad, shelves that usually carry the familiar silver can are running low or empty, and frustrated consumers have taken to social media to ask why. The answer is more complicated than a simple restocking delay.

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A shortage of aluminium cans, rising demand, import disruptions and global supply chain pressure have converged at the worst possible time, the start of summer, when cold drink consumption in India peaks.

The can crisis at the centre of it all

The most significant factor behind the shortage is a crunch in aluminium cans, the kind that holds not just Diet Coke but a wide range of soft drinks and premium beers.

The immediate trigger is regulatory. In April 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards introduced mandatory BIS certification for aluminium cans through a Quality Control Order, part of India's broader push to standardise products and reduce substandard imports.

While well-intentioned, the rollout slowed approvals for both domestic production and overseas sourcing. Manufacturers have faced delays in scaling output, and imports have been held up by compliance requirements, creating a widening gap between supply and demand precisely as consumption of canned beverages climbs.

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Rising demand has made the crunch more acute. Slim cans and premium packaging have become increasingly popular among younger urban consumers, putting additional pressure on an already strained supply chain. Even minor disruptions now produce visible shortages on store shelves.

Global pressures adding to the strain

International factors have compounded the problem. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have disrupted shipping routes and driven up freight costs, delaying the import of aluminium cans and raw materials.

The global aluminium supply chain has been under pressure independently, with fluctuations in metal availability and pricing affecting production and delivery timelines. Currency volatility has added further cost burden, making it harder for companies to maintain steady inventory levels.

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Bigger than Diet Coke

While Diet Coke has become the most visible symbol of the shortage, the problem runs much deeper. The aluminium can crunch is straining the entire beverage ecosystem, soft drink companies and alcohol brands alike are feeling the squeeze.

Premium beer brands have increasingly shifted to cans in recent years, drawn by their portability and appeal to younger drinkers. That popularity has now become a vulnerability. According to the Brewers Association of India, beer companies faced a shortfall of 120 to 130 million units of 500 ml cans in 2025 alone, a figure that illustrates just how severe the packaging crunch has become.

The consequences could extend beyond empty shelves. Limited can availability may restrict production volumes in key urban markets, while rising input and logistics costs could push companies to reconsider pricing, increases that may eventually reach consumers.

Will it ease?

Supplies are slowly picking up in some locations, but the underlying issues have not been resolved. For now, the can crunch is a reminder that even the most ordinary everyday products sit atop complex, interdependent supply chains, and when one link weakens, the effects ripple across shelves, industries and habits alike.