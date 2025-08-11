The Balvenie launches 50-year-old single malt in India alongside Rare Marriages Collection

The Balvenie has introduced an exceptionally rare single malt to India with the arrival of The Balvenie Fifty–First Edition, part of its prestigious Fifty Collection. Only one bottle will be available in the country, offered exclusively through G Town Wines in Gurugram.

Aged in a European oak refill butt filled in 1973 and selected by Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie, this single cask expression has matured over five decades. It delivers aromas of layered tannins, ripe berries and rich leather, followed by a palate of deep oaky spice, citrus and toffee sweetness.

The presentation, crafted by Cumbria-based workshop Croglin, incorporates over 100 individual elements, including a seven-layer wooden helix structure and a 14-carat gold-plated brass display.

The unveiling also marks the Indian debut of The Balvenie Thirty and The Balvenie Twenty-Five, both part of the Rare Marriages Collection and released in highly limited quantities. The Balvenie Thirty offers a silky, honeyed profile with notes of candied orange peel, matured in a mix of traditional American and European oak casks. The Balvenie Twenty-Five blends European and American casks to produce bold vanilla oak, crystallised ginger and sweet honey.

"India is home to an increasingly discerning community of collectors and whisky connoisseurs who value authenticity, legacy, and craftsmanship. With the unveiling of The Balvenie Fifty, we are proud to bring one of our rarest and most storied expressions to India — a market that is deeply appreciative of such timeless artistry. This marks a significant step in our long-term commitment to offering Indian consumers access to the very best of our global portfolio," said Sachin Mehta, Managing Director – William Grant & Sons, India.

Global Brand Ambassador Charles Metcalfe added, “The Balvenie Fifty making its debut in India is a moment of immense pride — a singular expression that captures five decades of unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. To unveil this rare bottle alongside The Balvenie Twenty-Five and Thirty further deepens our story here. Each of these expressions, while unique, is united by a dedication to traditional craft, careful maturation, and the art of marrying exceptional casks.”

The Balvenie Fifty–First Edition, The Balvenie Thirty, and The Balvenie Twenty-Five are now available in Gurugram, with prices available on request.