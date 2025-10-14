The House of Suntory's first limited-edition whisky Toki Black fuses whisky craft with the spirit of jazz

In a move that bridges tradition and modern artistry, The House of Suntory has unveiled Toki Black, its first-ever limited-edition whisky, debuting across Global Travel Retail and select international markets. The new expression, available at Delhi Duty Free, Ospree Duty Free, and other Indian airports, captures the duality of Japan’s ‘old-meets-new’ in both spirit and philosophy.

Nearly a decade since the original Toki was introduced, Toki Black marks a defining milestone for the storied Japanese distiller. Crafted with Hakushu heavily peated malt and Hakushu grain, the blend explores a deeper, more complex side of Japan’s natural beauty with a smoky and layered yet balanced flavour profile. At 86 proof, it’s an ode to patience, craftsmanship, and the Japanese art of reinvention.

“The name ‘Toki,’ meaning ‘time,’ represents a deep part of Japanese culture—where reverence for tradition meets bold innovation,” said Masaki Morimoto, President of The House of Suntory. He added, “This limited-edition launch reflects that philosophy, offering a contemporary expression that honors our heritage while engaging a new generation of whisky enthusiasts.”

Toki Black is also about the cross-cultural collaboration that unites music, art, and storytelling. To bring the spirit of reinvention to life, The House of Suntory partnered with Grammy-nominated American producer Terrace Martin and acclaimed Japanese jazz artist Ryota Nozaki, better known as Jazztronik. Together, they’ve composed an original soundscape that mirrors Toki Black’s layered complexity in an aural reflection of time, movement, and mood, and serves as a metaphor for the blend’s East-meets-West sensibility.

From the first sip, Toki Black delivers a sensory arc that mirrors its cultural narrative. It opens with notes of baked apple, oregano, and honeysuckle, moves through butterscotch sweetness laced with clove, cinnamon, and toasted rosemary, and concludes with a whisper of white pepper and ginger over a gentle smokiness.

The launch underscores the growing prominence of Global Travel Retail as a stage for premium whisky storytelling. “With Toki Black, we’re tapping into the growing interest in premium blended whisky — especially in a space that’s perfect for discovery,” said Nandini Valio, Senior Marketing Director. “Today’s travelers are looking for fresh and creative experiences. This launch invites them to explore a richer, bolder flavor that deepens their connection with the Toki brand,” added Valio.

In India, Toki Black is now available exclusively in 1-litre bottles across duty-free stores in Delhi and Mumbai, a channel that has become increasingly influential for global spirits brands targeting premium travelers. The whisky’s domestic debut in India is expected to take place ahead of the festive season next year.