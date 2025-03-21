Camikara and Fort City Brewing launch India’s first ex-rum barrel aged beer ‘Mridya’

Pushing the boundaries of craft brewing in India, Camikara, India’s first and only pure cane juice aged rum, has partnered with Fort City Brewing, one of Delhi’s most innovative craft beer makers, to unveil ‘Mridya’—India’s first ex-rum barrel aged beer. The unique creation is the result of a pioneering Barrel Aged Beer Program initiated by the two brands in 2023.

The collaboration between Piccadily Distilleries, the makers of Camikara, and Fort City Brewing, aims to elevate craft beer by infusing it with the rich, aged characteristics of Camikara rum. Mridya, a fresh Indian interpretation of a Belgian Dubbel, has been aged for 15 months in Ex-Camikara Rum barrels, resulting in a complex, flavour-rich beer that showcases the intricate notes imparted by the barrel-aging process.

Mridya’s journey began when Piccadily’s craftsmanship met Fort City Brewing’s passion for innovative brewing. The brew captures deep raisin and dried fruit notes, echoing the maturation process of Camikara rum. The beer pours a vibrant crimson red with a fleeting off-white head, bursting with hints of toasted oak, caramel, plums, and dark fruits. A touch of oxidation further enhances the complexity, leaving a medium to full-bodied, subtly sweet finish. Priced at Rs 595 + GST, Mridya is available exclusively at Fort City Brewery.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Camikara Rum by Piccadily Distilleries for our first-ever Barrel-Aged Beer Program. This collaboration is more than just ageing beer in barrels - it’s about blending traditions, pushing boundaries, and crafting something truly exceptional for beer, whisky, and rum aficionados alike," said Gautham Gandhi & Ashish Ranjan, co-founders of Fort City Brewing.

"Our partnership with Camikara is a tribute to time, patience, and craftsmanship. Every barrel tells a story, and through this program, we are creating beers that embody depth, complexity, and character," added Ishaan & Sannat Chandhok, co-founders of Fort City Brewing.

Adding to this, Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Distilleries, said, "As a homegrown brand, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the passionate team at Fort City Brewing for yet another pioneering initiative. Mridya, aged for 15 months in ex-Camikara barrels, beautifully showcases the depth and complexity that barrel ageing can bring to craft beer. This marks our second barrel-aged beer, offering consumers a unique confluence of rum and brewing artistry. Such collaborations allow us to push the boundaries of innovation in both the Indian rum and craft beer industries, bringing extraordinary and memorable experiences to our discerning audience.”

The partnership also highlights the unique synergy between Camikara’s pure cane juice rum and Fort City Brewing’s creativity. Notably, the rum itself named after the Sanskrit term for ‘Liquid Gold’ is a premium aged spirit that challenges the stereotype of rum being limited to seasonal consumption.

Fort City Brewing, located in the vibrant Hauz Khas market of Delhi, has built a reputation for its daring approach to craft beer, drawing inspiration from Delhi’s architectural heritage. The brewery’s lineup includes experimental creations like a Cream Ale made with poha (flaked rice) and an Oatmeal Stout brewed with locally sourced cacao nibs.

Mridya is the second offering from Fort City’s Barrel Aged Beer Program, following the success of Dhumri, an Imperial Stout aged in Ex-Indri Single Malt Whisky barrels. The program aims to explore the potential of barrel ageing to create a series of innovative brews that blend heritage with contemporary craft.