Can an Indian vodka rival big brands? Smoke Lab’s Varun Jain thinks so

India’s spirits industry is in the midst of a quiet revolution, and Smoke Lab Vodka is trying to lead that charge. Born from a desire to craft a premium Indian vodka that could stand shoulder to shoulder with international giants, the brand has grown into a global contender in just a few short years. In this exclusive conversation, Varun Jain, founder of Smoke Lab, reflects on the brand’s origin story, the cultural biases it is up against, and the bold plans that lie ahead.

Crafting India’s Vodka Story

The genesis of Smoke Lab lies in an audacious question: why doesn’t India have a vodka brand that rivals the likes of Belvedere or Grey Goose?

“My inspiration for Smoke Lab stemmed from globally acclaimed premium vodka brands such as Belvedere and Grey Goose,” says Jain. “While these brands were widely celebrated, India lacked a homegrown vodka of comparable quality. Recognising this gap, we saw an opportunity to create a world-class product that could not only rival international brands but also heighten India’s presence in the global spirits industry.”

That vision has since taken tangible shape. Conceptualised as far back as 2010, Smoke Lab’s journey began in earnest around 2015-16. By 2018, the team had perfected the base liquid; a year later, the branding was ready, and a soft launch followed in late 2019. Just as the world was retreating indoors during the early months of the pandemic, Smoke Lab officially stepped onto the stage.

“The official launch took place in early 2020, just as the pandemic struck,” Jain explains. “However, while COVID-19 disrupted the industry, it also provided us with a unique opportunity. Smoke Lab became one of the few vodka brands to launch during this period, particularly in the US.”

Today, the US remains the brand’s primary market, but the roadmap stretches far wider—with firm footholds in India and the Middle East, and emerging plans for Europe, Africa, and Russia.

What Makes Smoke Lab Smoke Lab

In a category brimming with marketing gloss and heritage-heavy storytelling, differentiation is hard to come by. For Smoke Lab, the answer is twofold: education and experience.

“Education is key to brand differentiation,” says Jain. “The distinctive branding of Smoke Lab ensures that our product stands out among competitors. When placed alongside other vodkas, our packaging and design command attention. However, true differentiation lies in the quality of the spirit itself, a fact validated through multiple gold awards and blind tastings.”

The foundation of that quality? Basmati rice. Unlike most vodkas made from wheat or potatoes, Smoke Lab uses basmati as its base grain, giving it a character that’s both distinctive and inherently Indian. The water is sourced from Punjab, and even the flavoured variants reflect the brand’s local ethos.

“Our flavoured variants are exclusively Indian, reinforcing our commitment to indigenous authenticity and innovation,” he adds.

Breaking the Vodka Bias

Being the first serious Indian entrant in a space dominated by Western names comes with its own set of challenges. Chief among them: shifting perceptions.

“Challenges are a constant in this industry, with the biggest hurdle being consumer perception,” says Jain. “Many question the idea of an Indian vodka, to which our response is simple: Why not?”

While Indian single malts and gins have begun to win global favour, vodka remains on the sidelines. For Smoke Lab, changing that narrative is both a mission and a strategy.

“Our mission is to shift this perception by demonstrating that Indian vodka is not only at par with international brands but, in many cases, superior,” he notes.

The brand has taken a boots-on-the-ground approach, organising international training sessions and bar shifts to introduce Smoke Lab to global audiences. A formal brand launch is planned for later this year.

Riding the Cocktail Wave

With summer arriving early, the demand for clear spirits is on the rise, especially vodka, thanks to its versatility in cocktails.

“The vodka category continues to experience steady growth, primarily driven by its role in cocktails,” Jain says. “Unlike other spirits, vodka enjoys consistent demand due to its versatility.”

While dislodging loyalty to legacy brands remains a challenge, the long-term trajectory is firmly upward.

Growing the Market, Expanding the Shelf

While exact figures remain under wraps, Jain confirms that Smoke Lab is close to reaching its target of capturing 2–3% of India’s premium vodka segment. In the US, the goal is a 1% share of the overall vodka category.

“To drive growth, we have developed a structured strategy that includes tailored product placement, SKU optimisation, and market-specific launches,” says Jain. “In India, limited SKU flexibility presents challenges, whereas in international markets, a comprehensive portfolio enhances brand credibility.”

Flavour innovation, varied bottle sizes, and duty-free formats are all part of the blueprint. A 200ml variant is launching in Delhi, while the 1L format is being positioned for travel retail. Meanwhile, a potential brand ambassador, someone who drinks only vodka and embodies the brand’s DNA, is also in the works.

“Finding the right fit is crucial, as authenticity is paramount,” Jain says.

Beyond Vodka: Building a Homegrown Spirits Empire

The Smoke Lab vision doesn’t stop with vodka. The brand has already introduced Mohulo Gin, and the next few years promise even more innovation.

“We have already introduced Mohulo Gin, which has been recognised as India’s leading gin,” Jain shares. “However, its production remains limited, with selective distribution to retail, bars, and restaurants.”

Next up: a super-premium vodka poised to outclass even Beluga, a single malt whisky expected within two years, and possibly even a rum.

“Our vision extends beyond individual product launches; we aim to redefine India’s standing in the global spirits industry,” Jain says. “Through strategic expansion, premium innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, we are poised to carve a significant niche in both domestic and international markets. The journey is far from over, and we are just getting started.”