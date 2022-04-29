Colva’s Tesouro amid top 5 bars in Asia; four more in 50 best bars

India has upped its bar game with five joints named in Asia’s Top 50 Bars. The top-most-ranking Indian bar on the list on the fourth spot is Tesouro, based in Goa’s Colva. Sidecar from Delhi is on the 14th spot, followed by Delhi’s Hoots’ on the 26th spot, Delhi’s Home on 30th spot, and Bengaluru’s Copitas on the 44th spot.

The top-ranking bar in Asia is Coa in Hong Kong, followed by Jigger & Pony in Singapore, Argo in Hong Kong, Tesouro in Colva, Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo, Indulge Experimental Bistro in Teipei, Charles H in Seoul, MO Bar in Singapore, Manhattan in Singapore and BKK Social Club in Bangkok.

The list is compiled under the World’s 50 Best Bars brand. The ranking is based on the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy that comprise the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across the continent.

Tesouro, Colva

The top-ranking Indian bar, Tesouro, is a new entrant. The bar was opened amid the pandemic in 2020 during Goa’s Liberation Day. “This is a casual bar, beautifully embellished with Goan-Portuguese design elements, an impressive back bar, and a very relaxed alfresco area for those more inclined to enjoy the Goan evening breeze. The bar attracts all kinds – from locals to tourists, young and old, and has already found itself a motley crew of regulars who now call it home,” said Asia’s Top 50 Bars.

One can find a range of spirits from fine rum, craft gins to agave spirits, and feni. It also offers the choicest cocktail menu that has drinks such as their most-popular Midnight Brekkie, a combination of gin, bianco vermouth, peanut butter, watermelon, and strawberry.

Sidecar, Delhi

Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh’s Sidecar is spread over two floors. The first floor has a cafe and library, while the second houses the main bar. The bar is complete with a cabinet of spirits, lively playlist, and also live bands and pop quizzes on some evenings.

Head of the bar team, Rohan Matmary, constantly reinvents the menu by creating in-house tinctures and syrups, while trying to remain sustainable, Asia’s Top 50 Bars said. Matmary’s menu also offers The Sidecar, made with house-bend cognac, sandalwood cordial, fresh lemon juice and orange blossom water.

Hoots’, Delhi

Tucked away in one of the lanes of Khan Market is Hoots’, known for its craft cocktails. The interiors are dark and brooding, perfect for anyone looking for a quiet drink. The lighting of the bar highlights the bartender and the craft of the drink, said Asia’s Top 50 Bars.

The cocktail menu offers 25 drinks, including iterations of five classic drinks and some signature drinks. One can also pick from a selection of cigars and cheese platters.

Home, Delhi

Home was previously a members’ club but threw its doors open to cocktail lovers in the city. The bar is reminiscent of Parisian jazz clubs and offers some of the most innovative cocktails. Santanu Chanda, who leads the bar team, aims to showcase regional Indian ingredients. He is also known to work with the best seasonal produce, as mentioned by Asia’s Top 50 Bars. Their menu offers a range of drinks from classics to complex cocktails, including their popular Nico’s Milk Punch, made of whiskey, banana flower, roasted pineapple, Chinese five spice, and clarified with milk and acids.

Home hosts stand-up comedies on Wednesdays and live bands on Fridays.

Copitas, Bengaluru

Copitas is located on the 11h floor of the Four Seasons hotel. It does not only offer delicious cocktails but also sprawling views of the city. The team is headed by Sarath Nair, who offers sophisticated cocktails and wines, Asian-inspired bar nibbles and a cigar collection. The coffee-infused Crazy Rich Negroni is a popular pick, made with leftover banana peel and aromatic pandan.

