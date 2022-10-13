Kishore Kumar’s Juhu bungalow is now a restaurant! And, the credit goes to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has turned the bungalow of late singer Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Juhu area into a restaurant. The Gouri Kunj bungalow is now a new-age eatery which offers a range of cuisines stretching from North Indian to Mediterranean.

Kohli's restaurant chain one8 Commune also offers vegetarian friendly menu with dishes such as Poke Bowls, Taro Leaf Wadi, Cottage Cheese steak with fennel stew, Bhavnagri Mirchi and Maharashtrian lamb curry. It also offers experimental items like Deconstructed Picante, a liquid appetizer, and Chocolate Punch.

Commenting on the location and the menu, one8 Commune chef Pawan Bisht mentioned, “The destination of one8 Commune is sitting on the property of a man that admired world culture and arts. As a tribute, it’s only fitting we offer the world’s cuisines from behind the doors of our kitchens.”

Virat Kohli's new restaurant is located inside Kishore Kumar's bungalow

The menu also has a section known as ‘Virat’s Favourites’ which comprises items like Pearl Barley Risotto, Superfood Salad, Avocado Tartare and Mushroom Googly Dimsums. While Mushroom Googly Dimsums comprise assorted wild mushrooms, cream cheese, vegetarian broth and truffle oil, Pearl Barley Risotto is a concoction of mushroom pate, truffle oil, parmesan, baby cress and fresh herbs.

The Superfood Salad comes loaded with assorted greens, amaranth seeds, roasted pumpkin seeds and cantaloupe melon.

Kohli mentioned that his favourite is the Avocado Tartare and he liked it so much that he asked the chef to pack a portion for him. The Avocado Tartare is made up of sliced avocado, tempura avocado, sweet corn sriracha mayonnaise, scallions and ponzu soy. Besides this, it also offers cocktails and has a light bar snacks menu.

The cricketer also noted that the main focus of one8 Commune was to experiment with greens and grains and to convert them into healthy and light dishes with bold flavours. He added, “So at the Commune, we wanted to push the concept of “good for soul” cooking, to focus on something that’s not just more wholesome in nature but serves a gourmet experience. You’ll find the menu pleasantly vegetarian-friendly- retaining a promise of refinement in plates inspired by global tastebuds.”