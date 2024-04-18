Medulance nets Rs 24.57 crore Series A round, aims to revolutionise India’s emergency medical sector

Medulance, an emerging player in the emergency healthcare services sector in India, has secured Rs 24.57 crore ($3 million) in Series A funding led by Alkemi Growth Capital. The investment will propel Medulance's efforts in expanding its network across India while working on enhancing emergency management technology aimed at improving the delivery of mass services, the company said in a statement.

Other significant investors supporting this round include Dexter Capital, investor and Boat’s co-founder Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar from Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Medulance's profitability over its six-year lifespan as an independent company prior to this funding round makes it an exceptional case within the start-up landscape.

"This funding marks an important milestone for Medulance. With the support of our investors, we are poised to scale our operations and further elevate the standards of emergency healthcare across India,” Pranav Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Medulance said.

The funding will not only allow the reduction in emergency call answering and services response times but will also facilitate the expansion of the company to more than a thousand cities nationwide over the next 15-18 months. This ambitious goal aligns with the company's mission to standardize and enhance the quality of care in large scale, particularly in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Ravjot Singh Arora, co-founder and COO of Medulance highlighted their growth, noting, "In the last 6 years, we have grown our fleet up to 10,000 ambulances, reaching over 500 cities across India, and improving the dispatch time of emergency ambulances from 5 to 2 minutes."

In addition to expanding its network, Medulance has plans to partner with public and private entities to further its reach. It is also committed to address the critical issue of paramedic training through its newly launched Medulance Healthcare Academy.

This dual approach seeks to boost medical treatment outcomes through technological and human skill advancement.

"Investing in an emergency medical services innovator like Medulance isn't just about capital—it's about empowering communities, saving lives, and shaping a healthier future,” said Aman Gupta.