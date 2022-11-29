Scientists revive ‘Zombie Virus’ stuck under Siberian permafrost for 50,000 years

Earlier the main concern of climate change was the number of greenhouse gases being released from the frost melting in the Northern Hemisphere due to this effect, but now it is the release of dangerous ancient microbes buried deep under the permanent frozen zone called the permafrost.

Scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research uncovered over a dozen archaic viruses in the Siberia region of Russia.

The microbes if released into the world would pose a significant danger to public health, said researcher Jean-Marie Alempic from the French National Centre for Scientific Research in a report published in Science Alert.

Out of the 13 primitive viruses that the researchers revived, the oldest was an amoeba virus found in stoic dormancy under a lake for 48,500 years. The team determined used live single-cell amoeba cultures, the team determined that all 13 viruses still had the potential to become infectious pathogens.

The researchers have also revealed that nine of the thirteen mentioned in the paper are estimated to be tens of thousands of years old. There were other viruses located in mammoth wool and the intestines of a Siberian wolf, all buried beneath the Siberian permafrost.

Further study is needed to assess the danger that these infectious agents could pose as they are eventually released into the atmosphere.

