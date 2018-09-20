Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal to get engaged in Italy today

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, will get engaged to Anand Piramal, the scion of business tycoon Ajay Piramal, in Lake Como resort in Italy. The engagement ceremony will be held today and celebrations will go on till Sunday.

Anand Piramal had earlier proposed to Isha Ambani at Mahabaleshwar temple in Maharashtra. The two families held a private party to celebrate the proposal in May this year.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will be hosting lavish three-day festivities in Lake Como, a place often frequented by Hollywood stars. According to India Today, there are various events slotted for the weekend, from welcome lunches to dinners and dances. The function will end with a farewell lunch on September 23.

Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta in June this year. The star-studded engagement bash had a guest list which included political figures, faces from the business world and some close aides of the Ambani family from Bollwood.

India Today has exclusive details on the schedule, dress code and venues for the engagement party.

The Ambanis will host a welcome lunch - 'Benvenuti A Como' (Welcome to Como) - for their guests at the respective hotels today. A dinner titled 'Amore E Bellezza' is planned in the evening at Villa Balbiano. The dress code for the dinner will be formals with 'black-tie'.

On Day 2, the festivities will begin with an Italian Fiesta at Villa Gastel. In the evening, guests are invited to Villa Olmo for dinner and dance. For the dinner and dance in the evening, guests are to be dressed in cocktail attire.

On Day 3, a farewell lunch for the guests is planned at Duomo di Como & Teatro Sociale Como.

Isha and Anand are expected to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai this December.