Cocktail culture booms in India: Bacardi report predicts bold flavours, premium choices, AI personalisation in 2025

India is embracing a new wave of cocktail culture, with Bacardi’s 2025 Cocktail Trends Report highlighting significant shifts in consumer preferences. The report, released ahead of the New Year, reveals that 55% of Indian consumers now prefer cocktails over champagne (41%) to celebrate special moments, signalling the country’s growing affinity for innovative and premium drinking experiences.

Cocktail Culture on the Rise

Vodka emerged as the preferred gifting spirit for 50% of respondents, followed by scotch whisky (45%) and champagne (40%). Spirits have also become the drink of choice for larger celebrations, with 24% opting for them over other beverages.

“Ushering in the new year with a new era in India’s promising cocktail culture, the 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report spotlights significant shifts amongst Indian consumers, where trends like premiumisation and AI-based personalisation are reshaping modern celebrations. At Bacardi, we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, with insights that inspire creativity, enhance experiences, and empower India’s vibrant community of bar owners and bartenders in crafting moments that matter for our consumers,” says Vinay Golikeri, Managing Director, Bacardi Pvt. Ltd. India & Southeast Asia.

Premiumisation and Bold Flavours

A focus on quality and craftsmanship is evident, with 91% of Indian consumers willing to pay a premium for traditionally aged spirits and 77% opting for additive-free options. Bold flavours dominate, with fruity (66%), sweet (53%), and spicy (50%) cocktails leading the list of preferences.

The top five cocktails for 2025 in India include:

1. Vodka soda

2. Whiskey and coke

3. Vodka lemonade

4. Rum and coke

5. Mojito

Commenting on India’s top 5 cocktails for 2025, Jonas Ax, Advocacy Lead, Bacardi Pvt Ltd., India, said: “Indian consumers are embracing bold, vibrant flavours like never before, with fruity (66%), sweet (53%), and spicy (50%) cocktails leading the way for the next 12 months. It’s the perfect time to recommend cocktails like the PATRÓN Picante, especially as tequila continues to steal the spotlight. Even timeless classics are seeing a revival, with vodka soda rising to the top and vodka lemonade making a strong climb from last year. This shift, paired with the growing demand for premium experiences, makes GREY GOOSE the go-to choice for every celebration."



Innovation in the Cocktail Scene

The report identifies five macro-trends shaping global cocktail culture:

1. Premium Fans: Blending premium spirits with immersive experiences at live events and cultural festivals, with 48% of Indian respondents planning to attend more festivals in 2025.

2. In-The-Know Imbibing: Personalised drink recommendations powered by AI are gaining popularity, with 92% of Indians showing interest in AI-driven suggestions. However, 44% still rely on bartenders for new discoveries.

3. New Cocktail Frontiers: Consumers are gravitating towards multi-sensory, immersive cocktail experiences, with 39% drawn to unique venues designed for early evening celebrations.

4. Culinary Connoisseurs: The integration of culinary ingredients into cocktails is on the rise, with 70% of bartenders drawing inspiration from the kitchen.

5. The Future Spirit: Sustainability is becoming a priority, with 22% of Indians opting for sustainable spirits and packaging.

The report also highlights how inclusivity and sustainable practices are reshaping the spirits industry. With a growing emphasis on recyclable packaging and water preservation, brands are aligning with the values of next-generation consumers.