Musical eras and mindful mixes: HOME’s new 'Harmony' menu blend nostalgia and flair

Think of cocktails that don’t just taste good but tell a story, where every sip recalls a musical era, a personal memory, or a playful twist on everyday life. That’s the idea behind Harmony, a new cocktail collection crafted by award-winning mixologist Santanu Chanda and unveiled at HOME, the luxury lounge and social club by PVR INOX.

Advertisement

The newly launched Harmony menu isn’t merely about drinks but seeks to create what Chanda calls “a sensory journey.” Each cocktail draws from twelve distinct musical eras, combining flavours and ingredients to evoke both taste and memory.

“Harmony is a heartfelt tribute to the rhythm of life and the music of the soul. Each cocktail, and even our chakra-inspired mocktails, is crafted not just to taste good, but to feel like a memory, to sound like a feeling. It’s a convergence of energy, history, and hospitality, designed to invite our guests to slow down, reflect, and experience something deeper in every sip,” Chanda said speaking to Business Today.

While many cocktails are directly inspired by music, Chanda revealed that some names stem from everyday experiences and humour. “So, not all the drinks are actually inspired by the musical eras. Some are actually… inspired by our journey of our life and also a lot of humor and fun,” he explained.

Advertisement

For instance, the cocktail Not A Rocket Science was born out of workplace banter. “Not a rocket science means, oh, it’s not a rocket science, you hear your boss say. It’s easy, you can do it,” Chanda said. The drink features Makrut lime leaf macerated rum, Timur berry cordial, and citrus.

Others, like Rise of Opera and Mamma Mia, tie directly to musical styles. “Rise of Opera is actually inspired by the classical era. Mamma Mia is a very fun and casual word among the European countries. It’s quite nice when you’re going in a day like, ‘Oh, you’re looking gorgeous. Mamma Mia!’ So it’s romantic, right?” Chanda said.

One of the standout drinks is Seat in Florence, which Chanda described as a tribute to both American grunge and Italian heritage. “Seat in Florence has a fantastic inspiration because this drink is inspired by the Grunge era. The first word seat is actually Seattle… and then also gelato, one of the ingredients we are using, the strawberry gelato, is actually originated in Florence,” Chanda said, adding that the drink blends American cultural influence with Italian ingredients.

Advertisement

Beyond cocktails, the Harmony menu also features a chakra-inspired mocktail collection. Each of the seven non-alcoholic creations is crafted to represent different energy centres of the human body, aiming to offer balance and mindfulness in a glass.