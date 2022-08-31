'As I grow older, I'm getting greedier': Actor Suniel Shetty on hacks for a productive day

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty recently shared some hacks behind a productive day and gave out reasons why he's "getting greedier" while growing older. He said the following hacks are "tried and tested" for getting the most out of his day. Firstly, he mentioned getting up early in the morning. "I’m usually up by 5 am. I spend my mornings doing things that are good for my soul - yoga, chai with Amma, time with the family, and my dogs!" he said.

Shetty laid emphasis on avoiding gadgets or screens during the early hours of the day to keep the mind at peace with no distractions. "By this you will have done justice to the people and things you value the most. It also means that by the time I leave home by 9 am, I'm prepared for the day. I've worked out how my day is going to pan out. Over the years, this practice has paid rich dividends, and I can't recommend it enough," he said.

'Compartmentalise'

Shetty also stated that as he is getting older, his days are usually packed. Hence, compartmentalise helps him "to make the most of anything he participates in". "As I grow older, I’m getting greedier - I want to get healthier, I want all my ventures to succeed, I want to collaborate with every interesting person I meet, I want to explore every opportunity that comes my way, and I want to be the best version of myself."

Delegate

"Don’t be afraid to delegate. You should be in charge of the big picture - that’s your end game," he said. Shetty insisted that the only way to keep improving, as a team, is to give everyone a role, and the space and time to flourish. "Things may not work at times. But over time, this is a sure shot way to ensure growth & improvement as a team, and more importantly, a smart way to find time for yourself to focus on the big picture!"

He added that complaining is unconstructive and builds a negative mindset, therefore we should stop complaining. Instead we should be more adapting and face situations that might put us off.

To conclude, he stressed on taking a small break every now and then, and do something we enjoy. "Call a friend. Read something. Take a walk around the office. Drink a bottle of water."

The Bollywood star made his LinkedIn debut in August this year. In his debut post, the actor said that his life has just started at 61 with several exciting projects and opportunities his way. Shetty also owns restaurant chains like Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O in Mumbai.





