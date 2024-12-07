A serenade to opulence: My stay at the palatial ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram

Nestled in the heart of the Aravalli hills, the ITC Grand Bharat is less a hotel and more a resplendent ode to India’s rich heritage. As I arrived at this palatial retreat, just a stone’s throw from Delhi yet seemingly a world apart, I was greeted by a carefully orchestrated symphony of grandeur and warmth. My stay in the Deluxe Suite with Rooftop Gazebo proved to be a testament to ITC’s enduring commitment to luxury, sustainability, and impeccable hospitality.

A Suite Above the Ordinary

From the moment I stepped into the suite, it was evident that the design philosophy here is rooted in thoughtful indulgence. The Deluxe Suite with Rooftop Gazebo is an expansive cocoon of elegance, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary comfort. Intricate jali work, sandstone accents, and subtle Mughal influences adorn the interiors, creating a space that feels both regal and intimate.

The highlight, of course, was the rooftop gazebo, a private sanctuary that offered uninterrupted views of the sprawling estate. By day, it served as the perfect spot for a leisurely breakfast or an afternoon of reading under the canopy of endless skies. By night, the gazebo transformed into a romantic setting, where soft candlelight and the gentle rustle of the Aravalli breeze made every moment magical.

Comfort Meets Conscious Luxury

ITC’s ethos of responsible luxury is woven seamlessly into the suite experience. Plush, sustainably sourced fabrics enveloped the bed, ensuring a deep and restful sleep. The lavish marble bathroom, equipped with Ayurvedic amenities, felt less like a utility and more like a private spa. Every detail, from the smart climate controls to the eco-friendly bath products, reaffirmed that luxury need not come at the expense of sustainability.

Culinary Journeys That Linger

Dining at ITC Grand Bharat is an experience in itself, and the suite’s private dining options only elevated it further. My evening was marked by a dinner curated specially by the chef, featuring locally sourced ingredients. The Mughalai-inspired kebabs paired with an exquisite Indian wine were unforgettable, while the dessert—a delicate saffron-infused kulfi—proved the perfect ending.

Breakfasts were equally indulgent, served in-suite upon request. From flaky croissants and tropical fruit platters to a piping hot masala chai, every item was impeccably presented and deeply satisfying.

Leisure Beyond Compare

While the suite was undeniably the crown jewel of my stay, the rest of the property demanded exploration. The signature Kaya Kalp spa, with its blend of ancient wellness traditions and modern therapies, offered a rejuvenating break. The 9-hole golf course, meticulously maintained, is ideal for enthusiasts seeking a leisurely round amidst verdant surroundings.

The staff’s attentiveness was another standout. Every interaction, from the housekeeping team to the concierge, was marked by a genuine desire to enhance my experience. They seemed to anticipate needs even before I voiced them—a hallmark of true luxury.

Reflections on Balance

Of course, no property is without room for improvement. While the service was exemplary, there were moments—particularly during peak hours at the main restaurant—where the wait times felt slightly longer than expected. Additionally, the sprawling nature of the property meant longer walks between amenities, which might not suit all guests.

Verdict: A Palace Worth Returning To

The ITC Grand Bharat is more than just a getaway; it is a celebration of India’s art, culture, and hospitality, seamlessly integrated into the lap of modern luxury. My Deluxe Suite with Rooftop Gazebo was a space that offered tranquillity, opulence, and a profound sense of escape. While a few minor operational tweaks could enhance the experience, they do little to detract from the overwhelming grandeur of the stay.

If you’re seeking a retreat that feels like stepping into a timeless Indian epic—where every corner tells a story and every moment is imbued with elegance—the ITC Grand Bharat awaits.