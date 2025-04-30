Coldplay’s Ahmedabad gig puts India on global concert map, sparks ₹641 crore economic impact

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t just the site of Coldplay’s biggest-ever concert, it became ground zero for India’s emergence as a serious player in global live entertainment. According to a report by EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow, the band’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour stop in January 2025 generated a staggering ₹641 crore in economic impact, placing Ahmedabad and by extension, India firmly on the global concert circuit.

With more than 2,22,000 fans over two nights and a ticketing rush that saw over 2.5 million people logging in at once, the concert proved to be more than just a musical spectacle. Hotels charged up to ₹1.6 lakh for two-night stays, flights and trains ran at full capacity, and the city’s transport and hospitality sectors hit record highs. Event-related tourism and local business boomed, food and beverage sales surged, shopping patterns shifted, and even fashion trends saw a spike in concert-inspired purchases.

Raghav Anand, Partner and Leader – Digital, Media and Convergence, EY-Parthenon said, "This transformative growth is driven not only by increased disposable incomes and rapid digital adoption, but also by an evolving audience that craves world-class events and unparalleled experiences. Landmark events such as the UK-based band Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ concert in Ahmedabad have become powerful catalysts igniting economic momentum and spur development across multiple sectors. The impact of such events extends far beyond the immediate financial metrics, creating a ripple effect across the broader ecosystem."

BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani noted that decentralising live entertainment and simplifying regulations could make India a global hub for such events. "Bringing one of the world’s biggest bands to India required meticulous planning, collaboration

and a shared vision. Choosing Ahmedabad for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour was driven by two key factors - unprecedented consumer demand and the city’s infrastructure."

"After three sold-out shows in Mumbai, the Narendra Modi Stadium allowed us to host over 1 lakh fans per night. The support from local authorities was instrumental and together, we worked towards addressing the challenges like preserving cricket pitches with specialised turf protectors. Decentralising live entertainment is the future and as more global artists include

India in their tours, we are committed to making it happen. The economic impact of this concert was massive, boosting revenue at city, state and national levels. A collaborative approach between industry and government to streamline regulations will be a game-changer, positioning India as a global hub for live entertainment," he added.

"In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Narendra Modi commented.

The concert drew an 88% share of attendees from outside Ahmedabad, many of whom explored local landmarks, contributing to a 1,047% spike in hotel bookings and nearly a 70% rise in transport demand. The event even set a new bar for accessibility and sustainability. Measures included sign language interpreters, subpac vests for hearing-impaired attendees, and 95% of waste being diverted from landfills.

The concert’s legacy extends beyond footfall and revenue, it signals a fundamental shift in how Indian cities can host world-class entertainment. With proper infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and policy reform, experts believe India could lead the next global wave of destination-based live entertainment.

“Coldplay’s concert was not just an event; it was a milestone. We’re witnessing a tipping point in India’s cultural economy,” said Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC.