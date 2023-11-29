Despite increased prices, customised travel and premium experiences in high demand this Christmas and New Year season

Travel companies say that in the upcoming Christmas and New Year season, customised travel itineraries and premium, private experiences are in high demand among affluent Indian customers.

“Our customers are willing to pay a premium for customised travel itineraries and exceptional experiences that money can’t buy! We are also witnessing high interest for our Private Journeys portfolio for the Christmas and New Year season,” Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.

The company said that in addition to the powerful family/multigenerational families segment, they are witnessing uptick from young professionals/millennials and couples/honeymooners. Top domestic locales for the season include Andamans, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Goa and Kerala while Europe’s winter markets and festive displays feature as a top favourite for the season. “Short Hauls like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Singapore. Vietnam and Cambodia have emerged strongly on India’s radar due to direct connectivity; also Baku and Almaty with convenient access and easy visas,” Kale said.

He added that Indians are displaying growing interest in exceptional experiences, and this winter the company has also included husky safaris and staying in a glass igloo in Finland’s Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort with spectacular views of the northern lights, night sledding and fondue in Switzerland’s Interlaken, sailing on a pontoon barge while exploring the upper reaches of the Knysna, South Africa, private yachting and exclusive dining experiences in Australia, kayaking amidst the mangroves in Abu Dhabi, zipling in Ras-Al Khaimah.

Travel firms say that millennials and young professionals are keen to explore offbeat experiences, hence they book itineraries that involve a host of outdoor and adventure activities right from trekking paragliding, hiking, white river rafting, kayaking, snorkelling, scuba diving, sea karting and biking trips, to winter sports like skiing, ice skating, tobogganing, and more. According to SOTC travel, HNI customers are keen on priceless experiences; once in a lifetime experiences like a cruise to Undiscovered Antartica, hunt for glaciers in Greenland, chase the Aurora Borealis, rejuvenate at Ananda in the Himalayas, luxurious cruising experience on the Oberoi Vrinda Cruise, exclusive private island resorts that offer a host of activities ranging from horseback riding, golf lessons, world class diving, arriving in a helicopter, etc. “There’s also an increased interest in hidden gems such as white water rafting in Subansiri of Arunachal Pradesh, rock climbing in the Satpura mountain range; and winter sports in Auli and Gulmarg,” Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel said.

He said that for the Christmas/New Year period, the company is witnessing high interest for Christmas markets in Europe and Singapore; also New Year celebrations and fireworks in Australia’s Sydney. “Visa on arrival/easy and quick visa destinations are witnessing 30-40% higher demand including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi. While Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andamans, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala remain domestic favourites,” he said.

Despite increased airfares and hotel rates, Indians are willing to increase spends on their holiday by 20-30%, he added. “We are witnessing interest in short getaways/driveable destinations, preference for eclectic stays and unique accommodations, outdoor and adventure experiences,” he said.

