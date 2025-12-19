Germany's bet on culture and sustainability to attract Indian travellers in 2025 paid off

Germany is seeing sustained momentum from India’s outbound travel market, driven by rising intent, improved air connectivity and a clear shift towards immersive, experience-focused travel. Recent data points to steady growth rather than a short-term rebound, reinforcing Germany’s position as a preferred long-haul destination for Indian travellers.

According to figures shared by the German National Tourist Board, Indian visitors recorded over 104,000 overnight stays in Germany in October 2025 alone. This marked a 16.5 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Between January and October 2025, overnight stays from India touched 775,294, reflecting consistent demand across both leisure and business travel.

Air connectivity continues to play a central role in supporting this growth. Around 296 flights are currently operating between India and Germany, offering access to multiple cities and enabling more flexible, multi-city itineraries. Seat availability stands at approximately 93,447, while the average length of stay for Indian travellers has crossed nine nights, signalling a preference for deeper exploration rather than quick stopovers.

Against this backdrop, the German National Tourist Office hosted a press event in New Delhi to outline its tourism priorities for the Indian market in 2025. The focus is on culture-led travel, regional storytelling, seasonal experiences and sustainable tourism, aligned with how Indian travel preferences are evolving.

Romit Theophilus, Director Marketing and Sales Office India at GNTO, highlighted the shift in traveller behaviour, saying, “Indian outbound travel is evolving rapidly, with travellers today placing greater value on depth, relevance and personal connection rather than conventional sightseeing alone. We are seeing a clear preference for journeys that are immersive, thoughtfully paced and shaped around individual interests. Germany’s strength lies in its culturally rich regions, diverse landscapes and year-round experiences, which together allow travellers to curate journeys that are distinctive, meaningful and aligned with their evolving travel expectations.”

Culture remains a cornerstone of Germany’s appeal. Through initiatives such as Cultureland Germany, visitors are encouraged to explore historic town centres, museums, architectural landmarks and contemporary arts spaces. Germany has held the position of Europe’s leading cultural travel destination for ten consecutive years, underlining the scale of its cultural offering.

Alongside culture, Germany is also positioning itself as a year-round romantic and honeymoon destination for Indian travellers. From spring and summer countryside escapes to autumn landscapes and festive winter settings, the destination is promoting season-specific experiences. The Seasons Greetings programme further highlights Christmas markets and winter traditions, adding to its appeal during the colder months.