IRCTC announces seven days, six nights tour of Ladakh for Rs 32,000

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched tour packages to Leh-Ladakh for 7 days and 6 nights at Rs 32,000 per person. The tour is scheduled to begin from Ahmedabad on August 27 and will come to an end on the September 2. The second batch will begin their journey on September 10.

According to the IRCTC website, people will fly from Ahmedabad to Leh by Indigo and the course of the journey will be Ahmedabad-Leh-Nubra-Turtuk-Pangong-Leh-Ahmedabad.

Travel Itinerary:

Day 1 Arrival at Leh

Upon arriving at Leh, travellers will be taken to the hotel and after checking-in they will be asked to relax for the day so that they can adapt to the higher altitude surroundings. They can also go and visit the nearby markets.



Day 2 Leh - Sham Valley- Leh

After the first day, sightseeing will commence. This shall include the Hall of Fame (museum made by the Indian Army), Kali Mandir Temple and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib, Shanti stupa and Leh Palace. Other places for visit include the magnetic hills, the Indus and Zanskar confluence and the monasteries of Likri and Alchi. Travellers will return to Leh for the night.



Day 3 Leh - Nubra

On the third day, travellers will drive to Nubra Valley through Khardungla, the world's highest pass. The sites on the third day will include Dikshit and Hunder Villages' monasteries. Visitors can also go on camel rides in the evening before returning to the hotel.



Day 4 Nubra - Turtuk - Nubra

The fourth day includes a single visit to the historical village Turtuk, which was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan. Travellers will return to Nubra for an overnight stay.



Day 5 Nubra Valley - Pangong

On their fifth day, travellers shall be taken to the lake Pangong. The lake provides spectacular scenic views and is divided by the India-China international border. Visitors will stay one night at Pangong.



Day 6 Pangong - Leh via Changla

Before returning to Leh, travellers will get a chance to catch a glimpse of sunrise at Pangong lake and on their journey back shall have the time to visit Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. Upon reaching Leh they will enjoy some leisure time and can go shopping.



Day 7 Leh Airport Drop

The journey will end with travellers checking out from Leh hotel and travelling to Leh airport to catch the flight back to Ahmedabad.



Package Inclusion

The package will include airfare, cab fare or non-ac travelling vehicle for sightseeing, accommodations, food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), travel insurance, tour guide fees, taxes, tolls and inner line permits. Visiting fees for monasteries in Alchi, Hemis and Thiksey will also be covered including the cultural show at Nubra valley. Oxygen cylinders for emergency use shall also be available in the vehicles with no extra charges.



Package Exclusion

Travellers have to arrange for their travel to Ahmedabad airport on their own and also have to pay if they want to enjoy the camel ride at Nubra valley. Fees for video or still camera shall be paid by the person. The cost of extra meals and activities not mentioned in the inclusion package shall be borne by the travellers.



