Madhya Pradesh villages honoured as Best Tourism Villages on World Tourism Day

Three villages in Madhya Pradesh – Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas – have been recognised as the best tourism villages in India by the Union Ministry of Tourism. The awards were presented in New Delhi on World Tourism Day, highlighting the villages' efforts in preserving cultural heritage and promoting responsible tourism.

The awards aim to encourage community-based tourism initiatives that preserve cultural and natural resources while empowering local communities.

"We are delighted that Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas have been recognised as the best tourism villages in our state," said Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "This award highlights our dedication to fostering rural tourism. These villages have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage while simultaneously empowering the local community through tourism. We are committed to expanding this initiative to ensure that more rural areas can benefit from tourism and gain recognition on a global scale.”

The recognition is expected to boost tourism in these villages, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

"This prestigious award will elevate Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas to international prominence," said Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "We anticipate a surge in both domestic and foreign tourism which will stimulate job growth and revitalise the local economy. Moreover, it will safeguard our rich cultural heritage including our ancient arts, crafts, and traditions for posterity."

A Glimpse into the Award-Winning Villages

Sabarvani: A serene Gond tribal village nestled in the buffer zone of Satpura National Park, offering homestays, nature walks, cultural immersion, and traditional cuisine.

Ladpura Khas: Located near Orchha, this village provides an authentic Bundeli experience with homestays, cultural interactions, and scenic landscapes.

Pranpur: Famous for its Chanderi handloom weaving, this village boasts a vibrant community of skilled weavers and offers a unique textile tourism experience.