Nights booked on Airbnb for international travel by Indians more than doubled in Q1 2023: Report

Our travel lust is back with a bang and we are out to explore the world. The latest data from Airbnb has revealed that nights booked for international travel by Indian guests more than doubled in Q1 2023 when compared to Q1 2022. The United Kingdom, United States, and various European countries have emerged as the top destinations among Indian travellers looking to travel abroad.

While international travel has gained momentum, Indians are also seeking domestic travel adventures. Goa takes the top spot among the most booked domestic destinations, followed by Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Kullu. Overall nights booked in India have grown by 70 per cent when comparing 2022 with 2019, while domestic nights in India grew by almost 110 per cent.

International guests visiting India and booking on Airbnb has also increased. The United States stands out as the leading origin for Airbnb guests visiting India, along with the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

As the summer season unfolds, Indian travellers are eagerly embracing both domestic and international destinations. Puri, Chennai, Goa, Dehradun, Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Munnar, and Nainital have emerged as the top trending domestic summer destinations. Internationally, Bali, Lucerne, Vienna, Paris, Lisbon, Split, Rome, Prague, Singapore, and Bangkok have been attracting Indian travellers.

As per Airbnb’s Travel Outlook for 2023, solo travel in India has nearly doubled compared to the same period last year. But then so has travelling with family. It has witnessed a surge of 110 per cent year-on-year. India has also witnessed a significant rise in responsible tourism, as travellers increasingly prioritise travel that promotes responsible practices, such as community-based tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism. There is also a growing demand for unique accommodations that go beyond traditional offerings, with travellers seeking distinctive spaces such as treehouses, houseboats, and farm stays.

Watch: Billionaire Gautam Adani, Chaiperson of Adani Group helps airlift injured mountaineer from Kathmandu to AIIMS Delhi