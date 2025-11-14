Norwegian Cruise Line rolls out first 2027 to 2028 voyages with nearly 50 new sailings across Asia Pacific

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the first itineraries for its 2027 to 2028 deployment, unveiling close to 50 new sailings across Asia Pacific. The new season covers almost 70 ports of call across 13 countries, with voyages lasting seven to 21 days, more than 50 overnight stays and new destinations such as Esperance and an overnight in Fremantle, Western Australia.

“This new season of voyages is all about choice, discovery and flexibility,” said Ben Angell, vice president and managing director of NCL APAC. “With three ships, eight departure ports and nearly 50 itineraries, we’re expanding the ways guests can cruise across Asia, Australia, New Zealand and to Hawai’i. With extended port stays and 54 overnights, these journeys offer the freedom to explore deeper, the flexibility to travel your way, and the ease of experiencing the effortless, contemporary cruising NCL is known for.”

Norwegian Jade will resume operations in Asia from October 2027 to April 2028, offering nine to 14-day itineraries from Tokyo and Yokohama, Incheon, Hong Kong and Singapore. The ship will visit over 20 Japanese ports, including Hakodate, Naha, Aomori, Kagoshima and Sendai, along with an overnight in Kobe. Select journeys will also feature an overnight in Hong Kong.

The line will operate six Southeast Asian routes between Singapore and Hong Kong, visiting Ko Samui, Phu My, Kota Kinabalu, Coron and Puerto Princesa.

Norwegian Spirit will return for its fifth season in Australia and New Zealand from December 2027 to April 2028. With homeports in Singapore, Sydney and Auckland, it will offer itineraries up to 21 days, including NCL’s first-ever call to Esperance and an overnight in Fremantle. Additional overnights in Melbourne and Adelaide allow guests to explore deeper on land.

Two extended back-to-back holiday sailings have also been announced, including a 35-day journey from Sydney through New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia before arriving in Singapore in January 2028. Another option is a 30-day combination of a Singapore to Sydney voyage with an Australia to New Zealand route.

Redesigned in 2020, Norwegian Spirit continues to offer an adult-focused experience with updated staterooms, lounges and speciality dining.

NCL’s signature seven-day inter-island Hawai’i itineraries on Pride of America are open for booking through March 2028. The weekly voyages from Honolulu offer nearly 100 hours of port time and overnights in Maui and Kauai.

The line has also launched its “Black Friday Cruise-A-Thon” with up to 1,000 US dollars onboard credit per stateroom, its Free at Sea benefits package and a limited Buy One, Get One Free offer.

NCL will reveal the remainder of its 2027 to 2028 season across the fleet in the coming weeks.