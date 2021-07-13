Not just for Mehul Choksi, Antigua emerges as favourite destination for India's medical aspirants too

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is not the only person of Indian origin, who is finding the Caribbean island nation of Antigua attractive. For an entirely different reason, this time positive, Indian students are increasingly finding Manipal Group's American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) in Antigua a preferred destination to pursue their career dreams.

"The students are showing interest in pursuing medical education with us (in AUA) and become licenced to be doctors in the US, the UK, Canada, India and other countries," says Vaitheeswaran S, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Manipal Education & Medical Group.

He adds that with the current uncertainty in the NEET and the delays in 12th exam results, students are looking at alternatives. "We have seen a good number of student enquiries for our medical school, American University of Antigua College of Medicine," he says.

Manipal Group, which started with a medical college in Udupi district in India in 1953, has a presence in five countries catering to over 4,00,000 students. "Over the years, we have seen an increasing number of students choosing global education options and careers. Our campuses in Antigua, Dubai, Malaysia & Nepal have seen an increasing number of applicants from India over the years," Vaitheeswaran said.

According to him, AUA becomes an attractive destination as it offers a six-and-a-half-year programme where students can spend two years of studies at MAHE, Manipal campus, Karnataka, India, or Antigua.

"This is followed by two-and-a-half years of pre-clinical studies at the Antigua campus. The students after that undergo two-year clinical rotations in core and elective subjects in the US, UK, Canada and India. This holistic mix of academic and experiential learning equips the students to build successful global careers in medicine," he said.

AUA offers scholarships of up to $96,500 for deserving students. "We are happy to see the overwhelming response from Indian students seeking admission into AUA this year. There has been a 25 per cent jump in applications from India this year, proving that these talented young minds are ready to put the disruptions of the past year behind them. They are eager to become global doctors and serve their communities, India and the world with compassion and empathy," Mamta Purbey, Executive Director of Enrolment Management for AUA College of Medicine and American International College of Arts & Sciences (AICASA) said.

