Pride travel 2025: 8 LGBTQ+-friendly destinations Indian travellers are eyeing this summer

Travel is meant to be liberating, but for LGBTQ+ travellers, planning a trip often involves a deeper layer of caution and care. 86% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say their identity directly influences how they prepare for travel, while three out of four consider whether they can be their authentic selves when choosing a destination, according to a latest report by Booking.com.
This visibility has had a tangible impact. 77% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say increased inclusivity in the travel industry makes them feel more comfortable while travelling.
To mark the occasion, Booking.com has spotlighted ten LGBTQ+-friendly global destinations, offering travellers a mix of classic escapes and emerging safe spaces:
Turin, Italy – Historic and chocolate-rich, with deep LGBTQ+ roots in San Salvario.
Panama City, Panama – Central America’s rising queer-friendly hub full of colonial charm and modern progress.
Zurich, Switzerland – Lakeside elegance meets LGBTQ+ history and open-air pools.
Brighton & Hove, UK – The UK’s unofficial gay capital, buzzing with drag brunches and seaside pride.
Florianópolis, Brazil – Jungle trails, gay beaches, and Carnival-sized inclusivity.
Chicago, USA – Birthplace of Boystown and house music, rich with queer culture and legacy.
Sydney, Australia – Year-round LGBTQ+ celebrations, iconic coastlines, and inclusive landmarks.
Porto, Portugal – Riverfront charm with growing Pride events and LGBTQ+ film festivals.
For LGBTQ+ travellers, these destinations reflect not only openness, but a shared commitment to creating safe, memorable, and affirming experiences—everywhere in the world.