Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
lifestyle
travel
Pride travel 2025: 8 LGBTQ+-friendly destinations Indian travellers are eyeing this summer

Pride travel 2025: 8 LGBTQ+-friendly destinations Indian travellers are eyeing this summer

As Pride Month shines a spotlight on inclusion, LGBTQ+ travellers are reclaiming the world, one destination at a time

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sonali
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 11:57 AM IST
Pride travel 2025: 8 LGBTQ+-friendly destinations Indian travellers are eyeing this summerIndia sees sharp rise in LGBTQ+-friendly accommodations amid global inclusivity push

Travel is meant to be liberating, but for LGBTQ+ travellers, planning a trip often involves a deeper layer of caution and care. 86% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say their identity directly influences how they prepare for travel, while three out of four consider whether they can be their authentic selves when choosing a destination, according to a latest report by Booking.com.

Advertisement

This visibility has had a tangible impact. 77% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say increased inclusivity in the travel industry makes them feel more comfortable while travelling.

To mark the occasion, Booking.com has spotlighted ten LGBTQ+-friendly global destinations, offering travellers a mix of classic escapes and emerging safe spaces:

  • Turin, Italy – Historic and chocolate-rich, with deep LGBTQ+ roots in San Salvario.

  • Panama City, Panama – Central America’s rising queer-friendly hub full of colonial charm and modern progress.

  • Zurich, Switzerland – Lakeside elegance meets LGBTQ+ history and open-air pools.

  • Brighton & Hove, UK – The UK’s unofficial gay capital, buzzing with drag brunches and seaside pride.

  • Florianópolis, Brazil – Jungle trails, gay beaches, and Carnival-sized inclusivity.

    Advertisement

  • Chicago, USA – Birthplace of Boystown and house music, rich with queer culture and legacy.

  • Sydney, Australia – Year-round LGBTQ+ celebrations, iconic coastlines, and inclusive landmarks.

  • Porto, Portugal – Riverfront charm with growing Pride events and LGBTQ+ film festivals.

For LGBTQ+ travellers, these destinations reflect not only openness, but a shared commitment to creating safe, memorable, and affirming experiences—everywhere in the world.

Published on: Jun 20, 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today