Pride travel 2025: 8 LGBTQ+-friendly destinations Indian travellers are eyeing this summer

Travel is meant to be liberating, but for LGBTQ+ travellers, planning a trip often involves a deeper layer of caution and care. 86% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say their identity directly influences how they prepare for travel, while three out of four consider whether they can be their authentic selves when choosing a destination, according to a latest report by Booking.com.

This visibility has had a tangible impact. 77% of LGBTQ+ travellers in India say increased inclusivity in the travel industry makes them feel more comfortable while travelling.

To mark the occasion, Booking.com has spotlighted ten LGBTQ+-friendly global destinations, offering travellers a mix of classic escapes and emerging safe spaces:

Turin, Italy – Historic and chocolate-rich, with deep LGBTQ+ roots in San Salvario.

Panama City, Panama – Central America’s rising queer-friendly hub full of colonial charm and modern progress.

Zurich, Switzerland – Lakeside elegance meets LGBTQ+ history and open-air pools.

Brighton & Hove, UK – The UK’s unofficial gay capital, buzzing with drag brunches and seaside pride.

Florianópolis, Brazil – Jungle trails, gay beaches, and Carnival-sized inclusivity.

Chicago, USA – Birthplace of Boystown and house music, rich with queer culture and legacy.

Sydney, Australia – Year-round LGBTQ+ celebrations, iconic coastlines, and inclusive landmarks.

Porto, Portugal – Riverfront charm with growing Pride events and LGBTQ+ film festivals.

For LGBTQ+ travellers, these destinations reflect not only openness, but a shared commitment to creating safe, memorable, and affirming experiences—everywhere in the world.