The big Indian vacation: Indians are taking more annual trips than ever before, reveals new report

The number of people taking more than 3 trips per year has grown by 25 per cent in 2023 compared to 2019, as revealed by the Travel Trends Report from MakeMyTrip. The report also highlighted that searches for Jim Corbett increased by 131 percent in 2023 for weekend getaways, Ooty and Munnar were other emerging favorites.

As Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities continue to embrace spiritual journeys, searches for destinations with or around religious spots have grown by 97 percent in the last two years. Searches for Ayodhya grew by 585 percent, followed by Ujjain with 359 percent and Badrinath by 343 percent in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Regarding international travels Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore accounted for 30 per cent of total searches, while London, Toronto, and New York were the most searched long-haul destinations.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "Understanding the evolving travel behaviours of Indian travellers is essential to help shape the future of tourism, both domestically and globally."

He added, "As India emerges as a formidable force in the tourism sector, these insights can help bridge the demand and supply gaps in the travel and hospitality space.”

The report also noted that women preferred to pre-book window seats, while men pick aisle seats while travelling by air. Additionally tomato cucumber cheese lettuce sandwich was the most ordered in-flight meal on domestic flights.

The report by MMT gathered insights from travel searches by its 100M+ annual active users. The Insights included where, when and how India travels, top trends from millions of journeys, both from a national and a region-wise perspective.