Want a worry-free vacation? These 10 safest countries in 2026 promise peace, stunning views and zero stress

Tired of crowded tourist hotspots and worrying about safety while travelling? The latest 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI) by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) has ranked the world's most peaceful countries based on 23 indicators, including safety, conflict levels and militarisation.

If you're planning your next international holiday, these destinations offer the perfect mix of stunning landscapes, welcoming locals, efficient transport and peace of mind

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Iceland: The world's safest country—again

Iceland has held the No. 1 spot for 19 consecutive years. With one of the world's lowest crime rates and no standing army, it's a haven for travellers. Drive along the Ring Road, soak in the Blue Lagoon, visit waterfalls and glaciers, or chase the Northern Lights in winter.

New Zealand: Adventure without the stress

Political stability and low crime make New Zealand one of the safest places to explore. Go hiking in breathtaking national parks, experience adventure sports in Queenstown, visit Rotorua's geothermal wonders or unwind on the beaches of the Bay of Islands.

Switzerland: Picture-perfect and incredibly safe

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Clean cities, reliable public transport and low crime make Switzerland a traveller favourite. Ride the iconic Glacier Express, admire the Matterhorn from Zermatt or wander through postcard-worthy Grindelwald.

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Slovenia: Europe's underrated gem

Less crowded than many European destinations, Slovenia is perfect for slow travel. Explore Lake Bled, Triglav National Park, Ljubljana's charming Old Town and the spectacular Škocjan Caves, all within easy driving distance.

Ireland: Friendly faces and dramatic coastlines

Ireland combines warm hospitality with spectacular scenery. Drive the Wild Atlantic Way, stand atop the Cliffs of Moher, visit centuries-old castles and end your day with live music in a cosy pub.

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Austria: History meets the Alps

From Vienna's grand architecture to the alpine beauty of Hallstatt and Innsbruck, Austria blends culture with nature. Excellent rail connectivity and low crime make getting around easy and safe.

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Portugal: Safe, sunny and surprisingly affordable

Portugal continues to attract travellers with its pleasant climate, affordability and relaxed atmosphere. Explore Lisbon's colourful streets, Porto's riverside charm, the Algarve's beaches and the volcanic landscapes of the Azores.

Singapore: Asia's cleanest urban escape

Singapore is Asia's highest-ranked country on the list. Spotless streets, world-class public transport and extremely low crime make it ideal for families and solo travellers alike. Don't miss Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, Sentosa, Chinatown and Little India.

Finland: Nature at its most peaceful

Known as the Land of a Thousand Lakes, Finland offers pristine forests, endless hiking trails and unforgettable Arctic experiences. Visit Lapland for glass igloos, reindeer safaris, husky rides, the Northern Lights and the Midnight Sun.

Japan: Where tradition and technology coexist

Rounding out the top 10, Japan impresses visitors with its exceptional public transport, courteous locals and very low crime rate. Experience Tokyo's futuristic skyline, Kyoto's ancient temples, Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms and some of the world's best cuisine.

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Whether you're travelling solo, with family or planning your dream bucket-list vacation, these destinations prove that the best trips are often the ones where you can simply relax and enjoy the journey.