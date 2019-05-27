Meet the youngest member of parliament - Chandrani Murmu from Odisha

Chandrani Murmu, a B.Tech student from Odisha, has created history by becoming the youngest Member of Parliament. The 25-year-old contested on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket and won against two-time BJP MP Ananta Nayak by a margin of 66,203 votes.

Chandrani completed her B.Tech from Bhubaneswar based SOA University in 2017. Chandrani's father, Sanjiv Murmu, is a government employee and mother Urbashi Soren a housewife.

Besides, Chandrani is among the top three poorest candidates elected in this Lok Sabha elections. According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, Chandrani has total assets worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

Chandrani's main priorities as a newly elected MP are to educate people in the region, establish a new railway line between Keonjhar and Bhubaneshwar, and set up a steel plant.

Just like Chandrani, there is Nandigam Suresh, another candidate with an extremely humble background who won in this Lok Sabha elections. Suresh is a BPL card-holder, who cultivates bananas in Uddandrayunipalem, a village in Amravati region. Suresh is an ardent follower of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. In 2018, Suresh was put in charge of Bapatla constituency by YSR-Congress party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suresh was pitted against Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Malyadi Sriram. Suresh defeated Sriram by 18,000 votes.

The story of Goddeti Madhavi, the new MP from Araku, also similar to Chandrani and Suresh. This 26-year-old physical education teacher has become one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha. Besides, she is also one of the poorest candidates with declared assets of Rs 1.41 lakh in her affidavit. Madhav defeated six-time TDP MP Kishore Chandra Deo by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

