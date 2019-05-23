Mathura Election Results 2019: BJP's Hema Malini defeats Congress' Mahesh Pathak

BJP's Hema Malini has won against the Congress' Mahesh Pathak from Mathura constituency of Uttar Pradesh (UP). According to Election Commission's (EC) website, the BJP leader defeated Pathak by a record margin of 6,36366 ballots. Malini won 6,64,291 votes, while Pathak bagged a mere 27,925 votes.

Narendra Singh of the RLD was also in the fray and won 3,76,399 ballots. RLD is part of the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Hema Malini had won the Mathura seat in 2014 too. She had defeated RLD's Chaudhary by over 3 lakh votes. She was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2003 and 2009.

In 2014 polls, BJP, along with its ally, secured 73 out of the total 80 seats in UP, while the Congress and SP were reduced to two and five seats respectively.

