Delhi Congress releases list of 6 candidates; Sheila Dikshit to face BJP's Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi

Delhi Congress has released its list of six candidates out of seven parliamentary seats. Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi. "I have contested from here (North East Delhi) earlier, I know the people and they know me. We had started Metro from here, our reputation is of working for the people," said Sheila Dikshit to news agency ANI.

Former Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken will contest from New Delhi. JP Agarwal has been fielded from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia in North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi.

However, the candidate for the South Delhi seat is yet to be announced.

This announcement comes after months of speculation over an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-helmed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The two parties were in talk for weeks, which eventually failed to yield any positive result.

The BJP had also announced its list of four candidates on Sunday. Manoj Tiwari will be facing Sheila Dikshit from the North East Delhi constituency. Harsh Vardhan will be contesting from Chandni Chowk, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Pravesh Verma from West Delhi.

All the seats in Delhi will go to the polls on Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Election, which will be conducted on May 12. The last date for filing nomination for Phase 6 is April 23. The nomination papers will undergo scrutiny on April 24.

