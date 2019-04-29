Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: West Bengal votes today; to see triangular fight for 8 seats

Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway. Nine states are going to the polls today with 71 seats up for the grabs. Out of the states going to the poll is West Bengal. Polling will be conducted across eight constituencies in the state. The constituencies going to the polls are Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan East (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum. There are 68 candidates in the fray for these eight seats.

The fate of these 68 candidates will be decided by 1,32,56,491 voters, as per Election Commission. A total of 580 companies of central forces will cover the polling booths in these constituencies to ensure free and fair voting.

West Bengal is conducting its polls in seven phases. It is one of the few states to do so. Along with the eastern state, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also is conducting their polls in seven phases.

The campaign for these eight constituencies came to an end on April 27. From roadshows and public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, it was quite a busy couple of days.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Major parties and constituencies

While the biggest national parties BJP and Congress have their presence in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-helmed Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) are the primary players in the state.

Here are the candidates fielded by the primary parties:

Baharampur: TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Left Front constituent RSP and BJP have nominated Id Mohammad and Krishna Joyardar respectively.

Krishnagar: TMC's Mahua Moitra will take on BJP's Kalyan Chaubey in this constituency. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and Shantanu Jha has been nominated by CPI (M).

Ranaghat (SC): TMC's Rupali Biswas is contesting against BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has fielded Minati Biswas and the CPI (M) has nominated Rama Biswas.

Burdwan East (SC): For this seat TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal, BJP's Paresh Chandra Das, Congress' Siddhartha Majumdar and CPI (M)'s Iswar Chandra Das are in the fray.

Burdwan-Durgapur: TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita is contesting against BJP's SS Ahluwalia. Ranajit Mukherjee and Abhas Ray Chaudhuri have been nominated by Congress and CPI (M) respectively.

Asansol: Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will face TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. Congress' Biswarup Mondal and CPI (M)'s Biswarup Mondal are also eyeing the seat.

Bolpur (SC): TMC's Asit Kumar Mal. BJP's Ramprasad Das, CPI (M)'s Ramchandra Dome and Congress' Abhijit Saha are contesting for the seat.

Birbhum: TMC's celebrity candidate Satabdi Roy is facing BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal. Congress has nominated Imam Hossain and the CPI (M) has fielded Rezaul Karim for the seat.

The states that are voting in this phase, apart from West Bengal are Maharashtra (17 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

