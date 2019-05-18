Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Chandigarh to vote today in triangular contest between Congress, AAP and BJP

Chandigarh, the joint capital of neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, has a triangular contest for the lone Lok Sabha seat. The voting on the lone seat of this constituency is being held today in phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections.

The union territory will be witnessing a tough contest between BJP's actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher, Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan.

While BJP and Congress have renominated their 2014 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, AAP has replaced Gul Panag with Harmohan Dhawan, who joined AAP in November 2018.

In 2014 elections, Kher defeated Bansal by securing 42.20 per cent votes. The sitting MP of Chandigarh had received a total 1,91,363 votes against 1,21,720 votes polled for the Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal and 1,08,679 votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gul Panag, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) 2009 data. Pawan Kumar Bansal, on the other hand, had won the lone seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009 for Congress.

Except the main contenders for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, other major party candidates include BJP Chandigarh president Sanjay Tandon, ex-city MP Satya Pal Jain, former Union Minister Manish Tewari, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu among others.

Anil Garg, PCS has been appointed as the nodal officer for enforcement of model code of conduct.The counting of votes for all the phases, across the country, will be conducted on May 23. The results will be announced on the same day.

