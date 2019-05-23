Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 5 ways to get real-time updates on counting day

In a few hours from now, the people of the country will get to know which party will rule for the next five years. Final counting of votes will start at 8 AM on Thursday and may go on till late evening. Exit poll surveys have given a clear mandate for the Narendra Modi-led BJP but the exit polls, like many times in the past, could also go wrong. To keep yourself updated about the counting day developments, here are the five ways you can get superfast updates on the Lok Sabha election result 2019 day.

Business Today app and website

BusinessToday.In will do a complete coverage of the counting day of the Lok Sabha election 2019. From state-wise election coverage to detailed analysis of individual candidates, the website will cover all interesting insights. People can also catch all the latest updates on Business Today's mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store. Business Today's live blog will give you minute-by-minute coverage of the polling result day.

India Today and Aaj Tak TV, websites, and apps

The India Today Group's prominent news channels, India Today and Aaj Tak, will bring you election coverage like never before. From superfast news to insightful analysis and high-tech graphics, these channels will help you understand elections better than any other news platform. You can also catch complete election coverage on their mobile apps, which can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store.

Election Commission of India website and app

The Election Commission of India will provide the most reliable information on the Lok Sabha candidates. You can either log onto the Election Commission's website or go to results.eci.gov.in to find out the authentic information. You will also get a party as well as constituency wise information on the website. The EC's Voter Helpline mobile app will allow users to know real-time election trends. You can even bookmark your favourite candidates to get updates about them regularly. The Election Commission had launched a total of 12 applications, including CVigil, Suvidha Candidate and Voter Turnout, to make people aware of their voting rights.

Online search engines

You can get the fastest information through online search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc. These search engines also give curated news from all media platforms. Search for news related to 'Lok Sabha Election 2019', 'Lok Sabha Election Result', 'Business Today election live blog', etc, to get fastest news coverage of the election result day.

Social media

Those familiar with social media can get real-time updates on the election result day. Search for 'Lok Sabha Election Result 2019' and you can read and watch all the latest content on the General Elections 2019. Following Facebook pages and Twitter handles of prominent leaders and news platforms like Business Today can also help you keep yourself updated with election news.

