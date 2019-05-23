Kerala Election Result 2019: Congress-led UDF to be on top, BJP likely to open account

Congress-led UDF is most likely to gain more than half of the seats in Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to IndiaToday -Axis My India exit poll on May 19. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) lead Left Democratic Front (LDF) will see a drastic decline in its vote share.

And the BJP, which has not yet won a Lok Sabha seat in the state, is likely to open an account in the state

The UDF is likely to win up to 15 out of 20 seats in Kerala, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, and the LDF is expected to win around 3-4 seats.

Polling in all 20 parliamentary seats of Kerala was conducted in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, on April 23.

The government in Kerala have traditionally swapped in every five years between the two main political alliances-the Congress-led UDF and the CPI (M)-led LDF. The UDF comprises the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (M), and other smaller parties, while, the LDF constitutes CPI, Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party, and others. The saffron party has made an alliance with Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the UDF won 12 seats with the Congress winning 8 seats and its ally the IUML winning 2 seats and Kerala Congress (Mani) and RSP winning one seat each.

Kerala 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign was driven on two major issues- one, the Sabarimala temple row and second, the 2018 Kerala floods. While the BJP's campaign was entirely based on the exploitation of popular sentiment against the Supreme Court order allowing women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala shrine. On the other hand, The Congress-UDF instigated voters against the failure of ruling Pinarayi Vijayan- left govt for the high causalities and massive destruction during the Kerala floods.

This Lok Sabha election, Kerala witnessed a total of 76.82 per cent polling across all the 20 parliamentary constituencies. With a healthy voter turnout.

The 20 Parliamentary Constituencies of Kerala that voted in the 2019 general elections were-- Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Some of the big names in Kerala's Lok Sabah battle are Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

In the much-talked-about Wayanad, BDJS' Thushar Vellappally is facing Congress President Rahul Gandhi. PP Suner is the CPI (M) candidate from Wayanad.

One of the biggest battles in the state will take place in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency between popular Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Divakaran from CPI (M). Currently, Tharoor is the MP from the constituency.

In Pathanamthitta, Congress' Anto Antony contested against on BJP's K Surendran and Veena George from CPI (M).

