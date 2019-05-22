Rajasthan election result 2019: BJP hopes to turn the tide after Assembly polls defeat

Early trends have indicated that BJP is set to make a comeback in Rajasthan following a poor show in the recent Assembly polls. Congress, however, is losing ground in the state which had recently voted the party to power in Assembly elections.

The BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 General Elections performance when the party had won all 25 seats in the state. Rajasthan has always seen two old foes -- Congress and BJP - fighting for dominance.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted BJP to win at least 23 seats in Lok Sabha elections, decimating the Congress to a meagre two seats.

Almost all Exit Polls had indicated a landslide victory for the BJP and a rout for Congress. The Exit Poll results were a shocker for Congress as a few months ago the party had returned to power. In the recent Assembly elections, the Rajasthan electorate had brought the Congress to power, rejecting another term to the BJP.

According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, BJP and its allies are expected to get 54 per cent votes, while Congress alliance is likely to get 36 per cent. Others are expected to get 10 per cent votes in the final tally.

The Congress, seemingly, has failed to capitalise on the gains it has made in the Assembly polls.

Rajasthan went to poll in two phases, in phase 4 on April 29 and in phase 5 on May 6. The overall polling percentage was just over 66 per cent.

The state constitutes a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Seats like Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran went to polls in Phase 4.

The remaining seats-- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur - went to polls in the fifth phase.

