Delhi Exit Poll Results 2019: BJP to win minimum 6 seats, Congress 1, AAP 0

The BJP is likely to repeat its 2014 performance winning either all 7 seats, or minimum 6, in the Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll. The Congress may win maximum 1 seat, if it does, while the Aam Aadmi Party may not even open its account, the exit poll suggests.

In the run-up to the May 12 polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the election discourse was dominated by nationalism, full statehood, personality cult and slander campaigns as the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress battled it out. While the BJP, which had won all seven seats in the 2014 polls, is set to retain its turf, the Congress, that ended up at the third spot in the last Lok Sabha elections, may be further disappointed. AAP's candidates, who have banked on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's work in last four years, are also likely to face a bitter defeat.

Delhi had recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, five per cent less than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This revealed AAP's slipping grip over the capital. Earlier, there were speculations of a Congress-AAP tie up against the BJP, but it did not fructify.

Both AAP and Congress targeted similar vote banks this time. The campaign trails of AAP and Congress were identical and their road shows and rallies were targeted to specific areas which were once considered as Congress strongholds prior to the emergence of AAP.

The 5% lesser turnout in Delhi means the floating voter, which turned out in large numbers to support AAP during the last Assembly elections, turned up in low numbers this time round. Floating voters - those who cast their votes based on the developments and issues in the country - are considered as AAP's strong vote bank in the Capital, and the numbers suggest that they were disappointed by the current dispensation.

