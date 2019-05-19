Exit Poll 2019 Results Live Updates: Modi magic set to sweep India again; NDA to win 365 seats

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: The Narendra Modi government is all set to come to power in the country with even bigger margin than the 2014 elections. As per India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will win around 339-365 seats, while the Congress party will be reduced to 77-108 seats. The India Today Group comprising India Today TV, Aaj Tak, and BusinessToday.In have brought you a comprehensive coverage on India's General Elections 2019. The sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey is close to over 8 lakh respondents, which is 20 times bigger than the 2014 exit polls and bigger than any other survey out there.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE: 52.15% turnout till 4pm; Mamata Banerjee casts her vote

11.29 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

11.27 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Delhi.

11.24 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Kerala.

11.22 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Gujarat.

11.21 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Bihar.

11.05 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of MP.

11.04 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of UP.

11.02 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Haryana.

11.01 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Final numbers for the state of Punjab.

10.52 PM: Tamil Nadu minister Mafoi Pandiarajan on the exit poll survey: "There is no way you can do an NDA 336 as you are predicting with TN doing 0-4. So there is definitely an error in the number. Your numbers don't add up. In my view, whatever more reliable numbers for TN is 15-16 for AIADMK alliance."

10.22 PM: NC leader Omar Abdubbah on exit poll surveys: "If your exit poll doesn't have a (helicopter) flying around the studio you've already lost the battle for the viewers attention."

10.13 PM: Congress Shashi Tharoor on exit poll surveys: "I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong."

10.10 PM: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Exit poll surveys: "Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. There were many Instances in the past, when the exit polls proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality. While undoubtedly there is going to be a TDP government in the state of Andhra Pradesh. We are confident that the non-BJP parties together will get more than absolute majority and will form a non-BJP government at the Centre. At the same time, we reiterate our demand to the ECI, to count VVPAT slips in at least 50 per cent of the polling stations. Also the ECI should count VVPAT slips in five polling stations in each Assembly constituency at the beginning of the counting process. Further, if there is any discrepancy between EVM count and VVPAT count, then all the VVPATs of the assembly constituency shall be counted."

10.00 PM: The India Today-Axis My India polls show the BJP is winning 12-14 seats of the total 14 seats in Jharkhand.

BJP: 12-14

Congress: 0-2

9.50 PM: Let's see what other exit poll surveys are saying about the possible outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Chanakya

NDA 340

UPA 70

Others 133

Times Now VMR

NDA 306

UPA 132

Others 104

Republic CVoter

NDA 287

UPDA 128

MGB 40

Others 87

9.44 PM: TMC, BJD and Aam Admi Party are the biggest losers of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

9.38 PM: The BJP is winning with the biggest ever margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

9.34 PM: ABP-Nielson poll survey has released revised numbers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP: 277

Congress: 130

Others: 135

9.25 PM: The India Today-Axis My India Exit poll says the BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

9.17PM: Most other surveys have also predicted a big BJP win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Times Now-VMR survey

BJP: 306 seats

UPA: 132 seats

Others: 104

CNN News 18-IPOS exit polls

BJP-led NDA: 336 (276 for BJP)

Congress-led UPA: 82 (46 for Congress)

ABP-Nielson poll survey

NDA: 267

UPA: 127

Others: 148

Republic TV survey

BJP: 287

Congress-led UPA: 128

Others: 127

9.14 PM: Don't think exit polls are accurate, says Capt Amarinder Singh.

8.46 PM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll is predicting 339-368 seats for the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Rahul Gandhi-led UPA reduced to 77-108 seats.

Total seats: 543

NDA: 339-368 seats

UPA: 77-108 seats

Others: 69-95 seats

8.40 PM: Total seats: 80; the BJP is winning four per cent more votes in the biggest state of India, UP, than 2014;

BJP: 62-68 seats

Congress: 1-2

SP-BSP, Others: 10-16

8.36 PM: The BJP is winning four per cent more votes in the biggest state of India, UP, than 2014.

BJP: 48%

Mahagathbandhan: 39%

Congress: 8%

8.30 PM: Of total 14 seats, the BJP is winning 10 seats in Assam, while others are winning on three seats, says India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

Total seats: 14

BJP: 10+

Others: 3

8.24 PM: It's a big victory for the BJP in Odisha; a setback for Naveen Patnaik.

Total seats: 21

BJP: 15-19

Others: 2-6

8.14 PM: Bihar: Total seats 40; BJP-JD(U) alliance set for big win in Bihar, says India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

Total seats: 40

BJP: 38-40

Cong: 0-2

8.10 PM: "I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip," says Mamata Banerjee.

8.06 PM: BJP to win 19-23 sets in West Bengal, TMC 19-22, says India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

Total seats: 42

BJP: 19-23

Regional Parties: 19-22

7.58 PM: Congress is winning 8-9 seats in Punjab, while SAD-BJP will need to satisfy with 3-5 seats, says India Today Axis My India exit poll.

Total seats: 13

Congress: 8-9

SAD-BJP: 3-5

7.56 PM: In Gujarat, the BJP is winning 26 seats out of 26.

Total seats: 26

BJP: 26

Congress: 0-1

7.55 PM: BJP leader Kirron Kher set to make comeback in Chandigarh, says India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

7.45 PM: BJP set to gain big in Haryana, says India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

Total: Total 10 seats

BJP: 8-10 seats

Congress: 0-2

7.38 PM: Exit Poll 2019 Results Live Updates: BJP wins 6-7 seats in Delhi; Kejriwal down to zero.

Delhi: Total 7 seats

BJP: 6-7 seats

Congress: 0-1

Others: 0

7.24 PM: Chanakya exit poll says 300+ seats for the NDA. The Chanakya Exit Poll survey has predicted a smooth sail for the NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

NDA: 340 seats UPA: 70 seats Others: 133

7.22 PM: The BJP to win both the seats in Goa, says IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey.

7.21 PM: Exit Poll MP: IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey suggests that the BJP will win 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

7.20 PM: Exit poll Maharashtra: BJP alliance parties dominate Maharashtra.

BJP+: 38-42

Congress: 6-10

6.55 PM: Number of seats in Chhattisgarh: 11; Modi magic seems to have worked in Chhattisgarh. A big BJP win for the BJP, says

IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey.

BJP: 7-8

Congress: 3-4

6.47 PM: Wayanad magic could work for Rahul in Kerala, says IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey.

Kerala: Total 20 seats

Congress 16-20 seats

Regional parties: 3-5 seats

BJP: 0-1 seats

6.44 PM: Telangana: Total 17 seats; TRS may emerge victorious in Telangana.

TRS 10-12 seats

BJP 1-3

Congress 1-3

AIMIM 0-1

6.36 PM: Karnataka: Total seats 28. BJP clean sweep in Karnataka, IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey.

BJP 21-25 seats

Congress +: 3-6 seats

Others: 0-1 seats

6.34 PM: Tamil Nadu: Total 38 seats: DMK gaining big, says IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey.

DMK 52% (+18%): 34-38 seats

AIADMK 35% (0-4 seats)

Others 13%

6.32 PM: EC releases data on voter turnout till Phase 6.

Phase 1: 69.61%

Phase 2: 69.44%

Phase 3: 68.4%

Phase 4: 65.5%

Phase 5: 64.16%

Phase 6: 64.4%

Average voter turnout till phase 6: 67.34%

6.30 PM: Andhra Pradeh: Total 25 seats: IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey

YSRCP: 45% (18-20 seats)

TDP: 38% (4-6)

Congress: 3%

BJP: 3%

6.24 PM: The election commission holds a press conference on Lok Sabha Election 2019.

6.19 PM: P Chidambaram before the exit poll survey: "Polling is over. Now we can say that the 'pilgrimage' of the PM in the last two days is an unacceptable use of religion and religious symbols to influence the voting. Our charge had been that the EC was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that the EC completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame!"

6.11 PM: Rahul Gandhi before exit poll survey: "From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, "Modi's Army" & now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians."

5.47 PM: All India Sample Size (742,187)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1051

Andhra Pradesh 37887

Arunachal Pradesh 1257

Assam 22745

Bihar 47939

Chandigarh 874

Chhattisgarh 19727

Dadra & Nagar Haveli 352

Daman & Diu 316

Goa 1168

Gujarat 29143

Haryana 12469

Himachal Pradesh 4872

Jammu & Kashmir 9539

Jharkhand 16219

Karnataka 49020

Kerala 31649

Lakshadweep 105

Madhya Pradesh 53265

Maharashtra 61418

Manipur 1601

Meghalaya 2090

Mizoram 637

Nagaland 1822

NCT OF Delhi 8717

Odisha 22213

Puducherry 882

Punjab 18108

Rajasthan 43916

Sikkim 1992

Tamil Nadu 58068

Telangana 23666

Tripura 3062

Uttar Pradesh 94568

Uttarakhand 10154

West Bengal 49676

TOTAL: 74,2187

5.02 PM: How is the contest like in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi? India Today's Rahul Shrivastav gives you the insight.

4.57 PM: The Election Commission to hold press conference at 5.30 pm.

4.50 PM: "Sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia will be nearly over 8 lakhs. In 2014, post poll size was 36,000," says India Today's Preeti Chaudhry.

Sample size for @IndiaToday @AxisMyIndia will be nearly 8 lakhs. In 2014, post poll size was 36,000! Tune in 4pm @IndiaToday the mother of all exit polls !! #IndiaTodayAxisPoll pic.twitter.com/r2UwdRnGUI - Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) May 19, 2019

4.30 PM: The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has surveyed more than seven lakh voters across 542 constituencies in order to capture who India wants to choose in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections in one constituency -- Tamil Nadu's Vellore -- were cancelled, bringing down the number of total seats voting in the polls. (India Today)

