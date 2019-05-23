Silchar Election Result 2019: BJP's Rajdeep Roy Bengali ahead, Congress' Sushmita Dev trails

BJP's candidate in Silchar parliamentary constituency Rajdeep Roy Bengali is leading against Congress counterpart Sushmita Dev, as per early trends. If BJP's candidate manages to win this Lok Sabha seat, then the saffron party will return to power in the constituency after 10 years. The last BJP candidate who won this seat was Kabindra Purkayastha in the 2009 Lok Sabha Polls. Meanwhile, if Dev wins, it will be her second consecutive victory after Lok Sabha Polls 2014.

Sushmita Dev is the daughter of veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev. Other candidates in the fray include Hitabrata Roy from AITC and Shyam Deo Kurmi from SUCI (C).

The saffron party has fielded Rajdeep as its candidate for the first time. Before this, Purkayastha had represented the party for the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, consecutively.

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Assam in north-eastern India. It includes the following Assembly segments- Silchar, Sonai, Dholai (SC), Udharbond, Lakhipur, Barkhola and Katigorah.

The total number of voters in Silchar parliamentary constituency is 9,78,510, according to the data of Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes will commence from May 23, 2019.

