Heart warming! 7-year-old girl congratulates Shashi Tharoor on poll victory

Shashi Tharoor, Congress' candidate and sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat of Kerala is likely to make history by winning from the state for the third consecutive time. The Congress leader took to Twitter on Thursday sharing the first congratulatory message he received from a 7-year old girl at the Karanataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters.

"One of the first congratulatory messages I received came from 7 yr old Afreen who reached KPCC HQ w/this touching note. The second grader handed it to me personally. Proud to represent her & the many voteless kids whose future requires good governance & effective representation", Tharoor tweeted.

One of the first congratulatory messages I received came from 7 yr old Afreen who reached KPCC HQ w/this touching note. The second grader handed it to me personally. Proud to represent her & the many voteless kids whose future requires good governance & effective representation! pic.twitter.com/FB8lMJOLBJ - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 23 May 2019

The two-time MP Tharoor had first won from the Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala in the year 2009 leaving behind CPI candidate P Ramachandran Nair by almost a margin of a lakh votes. However, in the 2014 general elections, the incumbent MP had to face a tough competition against BJP veteran O Rajagopal but still managed to win from the Lok Sabha seat.

The saffron party, on the other hand, is yet to win a seat from Kerala. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls too, Modi wave sweeping through the country could not work its charm in the south-Indian state.

Tharoor had promised in the 'Local Development Manifesto' to build a 'Knowledge City' if he was voted back to power for the third consecutive time. He had also promised to upgrade the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) as a National University of Rehabilitation and Disability Studies (NURDS).

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

