While the Delhi market is chock full of Asian options, the home delivery segment has limited quality restaurants catering to it.
Now chances are that when someone suggests Taco Bell for a meal, the fine dining lover in you will turn up your nose at the prospect.
Chi Ni has the distinction of being ensconced in one of the prettiest properties in the city. You can't go wrong if you opt for the set lunch menu at Chi Ni.
The Fio Cookhouse at Epicuria, Nehru Place has a way of cutting the rest of crowded house. Its interiors and elegant bar make you forget about the world for a while.
Number 8 is the kind of place you can happily visit with family members who never agree on where to dine as everyone will find something they like.
Situated on the main road that flanks Green Park, The Backyard is a fun space for a night out in town.
In the mood for fruit? A bowl of berries and the freshest Greek yoghurt awaits you as does every possible fancy cheese you can think of.
Ottimo at West View, the new restaurant at the ITC Maurya comes as a beautiful surprise, one that's chock full of flavour and textures.
Royal China has been around for a while now. The newest on the list are the restaurant's summer health menu, business bento box, unlimited dimsum menu.
The dum aloo which is a puff pastry stuffed with a spicy potato mix is a take on the humble aloo patty found across canteens in the country and failed to inspire.
The Fatty Bao in the Capital symbolises all things fun and quirky.
Recommended for those looking to splurge on a special occasion and keen on enjoying a modern European meal in the capital.
This is not a place for dining, but the finger food and breakfast is super.
