Banking Policy Latest News Impact - Money Today

It's A Deal

Money Today Team | New Delhi
The most competitive loan and deposit rates in the market

 
 

HOW TO FUND YOUR HIGHER STUDIES

With new players ready to fund both traditional and offbeat courses, securing the right loan will no longer be a daunting task.

MONEY MATTERS

Managing money can be tricky. Send your queries, and top-notch industry leaders will help you resolve any issue.

Bitcoin-like currencies could be hi-tech fraud, stay away from MLM schemes selling virtual money

Play Your Cards Right

Whether you are a jet-setter, a movie buff or a shopaholic, choosing the right credit card can be amply rewarding.

Brace for Impact

Here's how GST's impact on financial services, such as banking, insurance and mutual funds, will affect you.

Scan to Shop

The government's BharatQR code enables customers to shop without carrying cash and cards.

Is it the right time to buy bank stocks?

The worst seems to be over for the banking sector. It may be the right time to buy bank stocks.

Snippets

How linking Aadhaar with PAN affects banking, mutual funds, income tax

Aadhaar linkage could improve access to several financial services

How to get your money back if you fall victim to online fraud

Here's the lowdown on your rights in case you fall victim to a fraudster.

The Cyber-frauds: How secure are Aadhar, UPI, mobile wallets?

How to link Aadhaar with PAN Card? And, what are its implications?

Everything you need to know about the implications and impact of linking Aadhaar with PAN.

How is BHIM different from mobile wallets?

With BHIM, the government is fortifying its focus on digital India. We tell you how the app fares compared with other digital payment solutions

NEFT, RTGS, UPI: What should you use to transfer money?

We help you choose the best way to make online fund transfers

