WORK TOWARDS YOUR GOALS

Pankaaj Maalde,Priyadarshini Maji | NA
WORK TOWARDS YOUR GOALS

The young software engineer must invest it right to fund all future milestones, including retirement and putting the child up the financial ladder, says Financial Planner

 
 

Figure Out Your Priorities to Move Forward

Find and Claim

If you or your family have funds lying with financial institutions for a long time, it is time to track and claim your dues.

Golden Days

Gold had done well this year. Should you buy this festive season?

Error of Omission

What to do if you have missed filing your I-T return

RIP in Cyberspace

Should we let our digital footprints disappear, gather dust or stay alive when we are no more? Opinions vary, and so do rules. 

An Uncertain Offer

IPOs have done exceptionally well over the past few years. It is time to exercise caution

Here's a financial guide for couples in their late 20s with joint income of Rs 16 lakh

As the Rochlani's have aspirational goals, building liquidity is essential to meet short-term targets, says Financial Planner Lovaii Navlakhi

Hit The must-reach Money goals

Cash Flow Issues? Reset Your goals

"As Patra has adequate insurance cover via term plan, he should think of converting other policies to paid-up status" says, Financial Planner Pankaj Mathpal

A Date with Debt Market

With bank deposit rates plunging, investors look at corporate bonds, but there are some pitfalls

Here's a financial guide for families with monthly income of over Rs 2 lakh

Building an emergency fund and getting adequate health cover should be the Varadarajans' top priorities, says Financial Planner Vishal Dhawan

Keeping money in savings account may not be wise, here's what you can do instead

Worried about falling interest rates? Use liquid funds.

Lower The Bar

The Yadav family needs to postpone some goals due to lack of sufficient surplus funds, says Financial Planner Pankaaj Maalde

Here's a financial guide for couples in mid-thirties with income of Rs 2.5 lakh per month

The Gupta family must provide for contingencies and take planned risks to build wealth, says financial planner Suresh Sadagopan

