UPSC Civil Services 2017: Preliminary Examination results are out, here's how to check

The Union Public Service Commission declared the results for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2017 last night.

The preliminary test, also known as Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), was conducted across the nation on June 18 as first stage of recruitment for 980 bureaucratic posts in the union government.

A total of 13,366 candidates made it to the next stage of the recruitment test. The total number of applicants for the first stage is yet to be declared by the Commission, as well as the answer key to the examination which will be released on its website only after the Mains Examination is over.

How to check

To check your results for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2017, go to the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in and click on the 'Result: Civil Services (Prelim.) Examination 2017'. This will take you to the list of roll numbers that have qualified for the Civil Services Main Examination scheduled on October 28, 2017.

ALSO READ: UPSC exam tests students on GST, PM Modi's other pet schemes

What next

The qualified candidates are required to apply again by filling in Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017. The application will be available on the UPSC website from August 17 and have to be submitted online till August 31 till 6:00 pm.

Students qualified to fill the DAF will have to register themselves on the relevant page of the Commission's website before they can fill up form online. Admit cards to the Mains examination will be made available on UPSC website for the candidates to check, have rectified or download.

Asking the wrong questions

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea which has alleged that two questions in the UPSC Civil Services 2017 preliminary examination of the prestigious Union PublicService Commission (UPSC) were "wrong".

ALSO READ: UPSC results 2016: Here's what it takes to be a civil servant in India

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, and comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, asked the petitioner, who was arguing the matter in-person, to serve a copy of the plea to the Centre's counsel and fixed it for hearing on August 1.

However, when the petitioner asked the bench, as to what will happen if the results of the UPSC prelims exam, 2017 is declared by August 1, the court said, "Do you think we will stay the result? We will see what is to be done".

UPSC aspirant Ashita Chawla, who has filed the petition, claimed before the apex court that a "couple of questions" in the UPSC preliminary examination were "wrong". "There are rules for determining whether the questions are wrong? The result is yet to be declared. It (result) will come out any day," she had told the bench.

The bench observed that her plea cannot be treated as a public interest litigation (PIL) as she had only put forth her grievance in personal capacity. The UPSC had conducted the civil service preliminary exam 2017 on June 18. The preliminary examination consisted of two papers having objective type questions and they carried a maximum of 400 marks.

ALSO READ: UPSC to share competitive exams scores online to boost hiring

The petitioner has claimed that this year's preliminary examination paper had questions with multiple answers and many of them could have been answered on the subjective interpretation of the examinees. She has also referred to earlier judgements of the apex court which had said that a question has two or more corrects answers should be considered as incorrect.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also watch:



