Gold prices reach over 1-week high over bleak US Fed outlook

Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Thursday, as bleak economic projections from the US Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
- Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session.
- US gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.90.
- On Wednesday, gold rose 1.3%- its largest daily percentage rise in over a month.
- On Wednesday, the US central bank repeated its promise of continued extraordinary support, estimating the US economy to shrink by 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be at 9.3% at year's end.
- Fed officials also flagged the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022.
- Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
- Asian equities were set to fall on Thursday after gloomy economic projections from the Fed sent the US dollar and most Wall Street shares lower.
- In the US, coronavirus cases rose over 2 million on Wednesday. New infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, however, part of the increase is due to more testing.
- White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the US economy appears to have hit a turning point after rapidly plunging into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic about three months ago.
- SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,129.50 tonnes.
- Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,929.96 per ounce and silver declined 1.7% to $17.95, while platinum rose 0.5% to $836.38.
