Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Mahanagar Gas, Dr Reddy, HSIL, Voltas, Jindal Stainless and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Shriram City Union Finance, Westlife, JK Agri Genetics, KSB, KNR Constructions, Sundaram Fasteners, Redington, Ind Bank Housing. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

- S&P Ratings has affirmed 'BBB-' rating on India, with 'stable' outlook, saying that it expects India to maintain a sound net external position. The brokerage added that it sees strong recovery from India post deep contraction in FY21 & GDP growth at 8.5% in FY22.

- On Wednesday, Sensex ended 290 points higher at 34,247 and Nifty rose 69 points to 10,116

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 919 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 501 crore worth in equities on Wednesday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Company announces that it has completed the acquisition of select divisions of Wockhardt branded generics business in India and a few other international territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

Mahanagar Gas: The company reported 24% rise in its net profit at Rs 166.59 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 133.46 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income dropped 4.58% (YoY) to Rs 779.63 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 817.07 crore in a year-ago period.

HSIL: The company reported a 78% drop in its net profit at Rs 3.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 15.70 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income dropped 5.2% (YoY) to Rs 468 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 494 crore in a year-ago period.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company reported 70% drop in its net profit at Rs 223.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 746.04 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 7.46% (YoY) to Rs 4173.04 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3883.38 crore in a year-ago period.

Voltas: Company said in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions in addition to the engineered UVC based air and duct disinfectant solutions that the industry leader has been offering its consumers for the past several years. This is in line with the Tata Group's commitment towards serving the community and making a positive social impact.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Company profit after tax rose 43% to Rs 94 crore for Q4FY20. During Q4FY20, EBITDA and Revenue were recorded at Rs 174 crore and Rs 2,030 crore respectively. Annually, the company's PAT grew 22% to Rs 320 crore.

Jamna Auto Industries: The company reported 66% drop in its net profit at Rs 11 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 33 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 55% (YoY) to Rs 241 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 544 crore in a year-ago period.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The company reported 36% rise in its net profit at Rs 44 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 32 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 116% (YoY) to Rs 463 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 214 crore in a year-ago period.

Dhanuka Agritech: The company reported 45% rise in its net profit at Rs 39 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 26 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 18% (YoY) to Rs 236 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 199 crore in a year-ago period.

Century Textiles: The company reported 32% drop in its net profit at Rs 82 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 121 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 16.3% (YoY) to Rs 786 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 939 crore in a year-ago period.

Kimia Biosciences: The company has been granted 'permission to manufacture and market new active pharmaceutical ingredient 'Obeticholic Acid' by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Gateway Distriparks: The company board has considered and approved the raising of funds up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 150 crores, subject to receipt of necessary approvals from shareholders

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Supreme Court will consider allowing telcos to pay AGR dues over 20 years

