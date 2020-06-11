Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 130 points, Nifty at 10,050; Sun Pharma, GAIL, Tata Motors top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Thursday, backed by weak Asian and US equities. Sensex opened 190 points lower at 34,055 and Nifty fell to 10,050, 56 points lower. SGX Nifty also traded 30 lower at 10,079, indicating a muted trend at the domestic grounds. Yesterday, Sensex ended 290 points higher at 34,247 and Nifty rose 69 points higher at 10,116. Meanwhile, the companies set to announce their earnings are Shriram City Union Finance, Westlife, JK Agri Genetics, KSB, KNR Constructions, Sundaram Fasteners, Redington, Ind Bank Housing.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.47 AM: Tata Metaliks share price gains over 5%

Tata Metaliks share price opened with a gain of 5.34% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 518 on BSE, as agsinst the last closing value of Rs 491.75 on BSE.

The company reported 20% rise in its net profit at Rs 77 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 64 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 12% (YoY) to Rs 4173.04 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3883.38 crore in a year-ago period.

10. 31 AM: Technical outlook

Expressing views on the market trend today, Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking), "We continue with our positive stance as long as 10000-9900 is being defended successfully. Although, index is struggling around 10200-10300, we will not be surprised it to be crossed in coming days. Today being the weekly expiry, one should adopt a buy on dips strategy and in case of any early morning dip towards 10070-10040 should be treated as a buying opportunity. We expect the move to first continue towards 10200 and if momentum permits we can even continue this march towards 10250-10300 levels."

10.23 AM: Rupee opens lower

Indian rupee opens at 75.80 per dollar as against the last close of 75.59 per dollar.

10.00 AM: Gold outlook

Expressing views on gold, Anuj Gupta (DVP-Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking) said,"Today, Gold prices are trading on a positive note as FED kept interest rates unchanged. Along with the rate decision, the US FED projected that the economy will shrink 6.5% in 2020, and this projection supports the safe heaven demand for Gold. We are recommending to buy Gold. For intraday perspective, traders can Buy Gold at 47000 levels, with the stop-loss of 46750, for the target of 47600 levels. Weakness in dollar and low bond yields may also support the gold prices. In international market, Gold may test $1750 levels soon."

9.40 AM: Shriram Transport Finance share price gains over 5%

Shriram Transport Finance share price touched an intraday high of Rs 663.45, rising 4.41% on BSE after the company reported its quarterly result.

The company reported 70% drop in its net profit at Rs 223.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 746.04 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 7.46% (YoY) to Rs 4173.04 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3883.38 crore in a year-ago period.

9.23 AM: Opening bell

Sensex opened 190 points lower at 34,055 and Nifty fell to 10,050, 56 points lower.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Earnings Today: Shriram City Union Finance, Westlife, JK Agri Genetics, KSB, KNR Constructions, Sundaram Fasteners, Redington, Ind Bank Housing among others will announce their Q4 results today

8. 50 AM: SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty also traded 30 lower at 10,079, indicating a muted trend at the domestic grounds.

8.30 AM: Closing

On Wednesday, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty climbed higher , backed by global markets amid heavy rally in banking stocks. SGX Nifty also traded 70 higher at 10,288, indicating a positive trend at the domestic grounds. Sensex ended 290 points higher at 34,247 and Nifty rose 69 points higher at 10,116.

Sensex ends 290 points higher, Nifty at 10,116; banking stocks outperform