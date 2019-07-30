Cafe Coffee Day shares slump 20% to hit all-time low after founder VG Siddhartha goes missing

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises plunged 20% in the early trading session on Tuesday after Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha was reported missing.

VG Siddhartha, who's the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) and who also happens to be the son-in-law of senior BJP leader SM Krishna, has reportedly gone missing from the Netravati dam site in Karnataka since Monday evening.

Reacting to media reports, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock price has formed a gap down chart pattern today and started the day at a loss of 19.99% or 38.50 points at Rs 154.05 on BSE, also the stock's all-time and new 52 week low.

There are only sellers in the stock with pending sell orders worth 23,39,298 shares on BSE and 85,99,029 shares on NSE and no buyers standing. Volume-wise, 108,414 shares (including BSE and NSE) trade on the bourses.

VG Siddhartha's stake in Cafe Coffee Day stands at 32.75%, of which 71.4% or 4.93 crore shares have been pledged. Debt-wise, the borrowings of CCD have spiked by 63.54%, from Rs 4003.47 crore in March 18 to Rs 6547.38 crore in March 2019, as per data available at CMIE.

Moreover, Cafe Coffee Day's Market Capital stood at Rs 4067.65 cr by the closing of the last trading day. As of 12: 30 pm, CCD's current market capitalization has reduced to Rs 3,254.33 crore, after losing Rs 813.32 cr.

The Coffee Day Enterprises' share is trading below 30, 50, 150 and 200 day moving average. The stock of Coffee Day has fallen over 41% in the last 6 months and over 22% in a week' period on both the bourses.

Following the news, the company filed a regulatory statement informing, " Mr V G Siddhartha, Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has not been reachable since yesterday evening. We are taking the help of concerned authorities. Company is professionally managed and led by a competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business."

CCD owner VG Siddhartha missing: CCD owner's alleged letter says he's 'sorry to let down all the people'

Commenting on the sudden fall of Coffee Day stock due to the news, Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research explained how the situation is where panic can be noticed due to sudden drop in liquidity with the stock price hitting the lower circuit, and now the ripple effects are to be seen to its lenders as well.

"Stock in the short term to medium term may see this behavior till things become more clear and any statement from the existing management of the company is there.

"Traders should definitely exit the stock if they find any opportunity as this is now going to be a long tedious process and by that time investors may feel some pain." Although he added that, "All investors exiting at once would be a problem for the business. So it's going to depend on the new management or anyone from existing how they handle and take things forward." he added.

VG Siddhartha missing Live Updates: CCD founder last spotted near Netravati dam, search operation intensified

Reports suggest Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge in Kotekar on the Netravati River near Mangalore and did not come back. As Siddhartha did not return even after an hour, his driver tried to look for him but to no avail. He later informed the family members who further reported the matter to the police. The driver said Siddhartha was talking to someone over the mobile phone when he got off from the car.

The Karnataka Police have launched a massive search operation near the Netravati River, to find the missing businessman. The Mangalore Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said: "Yesterday, he left from Bengaluru, saying he is going to Sakleshpur. But on the way, he told his driver to go to Mangalore."

VG Siddhartha made a profit of Rs 2,858 cr from his Mindtree stake sale to L&T

The 58-year-old coffee entrepreneur's company Coffee Day listed on the exchange in November 2015. It had a debt of around Rs 3,000 crore in September 2018.

L&T recently bought 3.27 crore shares held by Siddhartha and Coffee Day Trading Limited in Mindtree for Rs 3,210 crore. It was reported recently that Coca-Cola was in early talks with CCD to acquire a substantial stake in India's largest coffee chain. CCD was eyeing a valuation of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore from Coca-Cola for the stake sale.

