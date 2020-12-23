Ramco Systems share price hits fresh 52-week high after firm inks multi-million dollar deal

Ramco Systems share price hit a fresh 52-week high today after the company won a multi-million dollar deal with a Global Fortune 500 major. Share of Ramco Systems touched an intraday high of Rs 620.55, rising 10% against previous close of Rs 564.15 on BSE.

The stock has gained 12.59% in last two days. The share opened with a gain of 2.9% at Rs 580.50. Ramco Systems share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 313% in one year and gained 256% since the beginnign of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,837 crore on BSE.

Later, the share closed 7.04% or Rs 39.70 higher at Rs 603.85.

"We are pleased to intimate you that Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its Payroll for 18 countries in Asia Pacific region on Ramco's Managed Payroll Services," the company said in an exchange filing.

"With this win, we have added three Fortune 500 brands as clients for Ramco Global Payroll, in Q3 2020," the IT firm added.

Meanwhile, market indices closed on a bullish note for the second straight session on Wednesday, taking cues from positive global equities. Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 and Nifty gained by 134 points to 13,601.

