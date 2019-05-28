Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turns choppy; Bankex slips, IT and Metal gains

Share Market Live: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty are trading flat, on account of global cues. Most of the bourses in Asia, namely China, Japan and Korea were trading in the red.

Current 39660.75, Change -22.54 (-0.06%), High:39785.02, Low:39616.40 - As On May 28 2019 10:00AM IST - S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 28, 2019

S&P Sensex is trading down by 72.60 points at 39,610.69, whereas Nifty is at 11.902.40 level, trading up down by 22.35 points. Nifty has 23 stocks are declining out of 50, whereas Sensex has 15 out of 30 stocks trading in the red.

Bank indices and Financial Service are biggest losers in today's trade, declining over 1%, followed by Auto, Infra and FMCG. On the other hand, IT, Media and Metal are among the most gaining indices of the day, each gaining over 1%, followed by Energy, Pharma and Realty indices.

Market looks set for correction as Sensex, Nifty PE ratios enter danger zone https://t.co/Kxqid9hkQEpic.twitter.com/MTSaSi2ZrF - Business Today (@BT_India) May 27, 2019

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

Market Update

12: 05 pm

Dilip Buildcon executes EPC agreement with NHAI for a UP highway project of Rs 670.5 cr

12: 00 pm

Dilip Biuldcon has executed the EPC Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Varanasi-Dagamagpur (Pkg-1) Section of NH-7 on EPC Mode in the State of Uttar Pradesh valued at Rs 670.50 cr.

Gateway Distriparks among top gainers on Nifty after promoter increases stake to 1.84%

11: 30 am

Gateway Distriparkshas informed the exchanges that it's promoter, Perfect communicatios Pvt Ltd, has increased their stake from 1.66 % voting rights on 1,805,000 shares to 1.84% share capital with 2,005,000 shares in the company by acquiring/purchasing 200,000 shares worth 0.18% share capital/voting rights on May 24, 2019 through Open Market Purchase.

Sectors

11: 15 am

Reliance Capital exercises the "Green-Shoe" option, sells 8% tskae through OFS on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM)

11: 00 am

Reliance Capital had announced an Offer for Sale of its shareholding in RNAM in order to comply with the mandatory requirement of achieving Minimum Public Shareholding of 25% by reducing the promoter stake.

"The entire RNAM stake monetization proceeds of Rs. 6,000 crore will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt." The filing added, "Reliance Capital expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs. 12,000 crore (US$ 1.7 billion), or 70%, in the current financial year."

Shares of Reliance Capital touched an intraday high of Rs 138.70 (3.74%), and currenly trades 3.2% up at Rs 138.

On the contrary, shares of RNAM has been losing for the last 3 days and has fallen 4.79% in the period. The stock currently trades at Rs22.40, down by 0.18%.

52-week high/low

10: 50 am

L&T, Axis Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Seimens, ABB India, ACC are the stocks that have hit 52-week high in today's trade.

Nacto Pharma and Eris Lifesciences are the two stocks that hit their 52-week low today.

Gainers and Losers

10: 35 am

Deepak Fertilisers, NHPC, Gateway Distriparks, Relaince Power and Time Technoplast are among the top gainers on BSE, whereas Manpasand Beverages, Reliance Communications, Bharti infratel, Max Financial Sevies and Dilip Buildcon are among the top losers on BSE.

YES Bank, Vedanta, TCS, Coal India and Adnai Ports are the major gainers on NSE, while Bharti Infratel, Grasim, L&T, SBIN and HDFC are trading as the top losers.

Market Update

10: 25 am

Sensex is trading down by 88 points at 39,594, with 16 components trading in the red, while Nifty is down 29 points at 11,895.60 level, with 26 declines out of 50 stocks.

Results today

10: 15 am

Punjab National Bank, Sun Pharma, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, IRB Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, NMDC, Pfizer, Shipping Corporation, Shalimar Paints, SML Isuzu are among the 380 companies that are to submit their quarterly earnings report today.

Brent Crude

9: 55 am

Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to 68.67 per barrel. Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, supported by Middle East tensions and OPEC-led supply cuts as well as continued crude disruptions from Russia after a contamination problem discovered last month.

Oil rises to $69 as Mideast tension and supply cuts offset trade concerns https://t.co/lSj2U2hy5Opic.twitter.com/lgyxgQVaww - Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 27, 2019

FII and DII

9: 50

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,215.36 cr on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 327.86 cr, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Market Update

9: 40 am

After opening flat with positive bias, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned flat with negative bias, on account of global cues. While Sensex is down by 32 points at 39,651, Nifty is trading at 11,910, down by 14 points.

Gainers

9: 30 am

Yes Bank, Gail India, Adani Port, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Asian Paints, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the top gainers of the morning session, while Emami, HPCL and IOC are the among the major losers.

Opening Bell

9: 20 am

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday amid positive domestic and global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow. The 30-share index was trading 98.04 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 39,781.33. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 24.75 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,949.50.

Indian Rupee

9: 05 am

On the currency front, the Indian Rupee opened weaker against Monday's close and depreciated 21 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar.

Global update

9: 00 am

Markets are expected to open flat on account of global cues. SGX Nifty is flat to negative in the Singapore Exchange. US Futures is up 59 pts or 0.2%. US market were closed yesterday on account of Memorial Day.

Asian shares edged up on Tuesday lifted by gains in China and as auto firms climbed on merger news, but broad uncertainties over trade and economic growth kept a lid on gains.

Asian equities buoyed by China, auto merger but gains capped https://t.co/kcPhKzbNJ0pic.twitter.com/C4iXOsyGv9 - Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 28, 2019

Monday's Closing

8: 55 am

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge ended 248.57 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 39,683.29 -- a new closing high for the index. While, the broader Nifty gained 80.65 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 11,924.75 -- a fresh closing peak for the NSE barometer.