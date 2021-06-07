Stocks in news: Tata Consumer, PNB, IndusInd Bank, MRF and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 49 points higher at 15,758 today. On Friday, Sensex fell 132 points as banking stocks saw profit-booking post Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcements. Sensex closed 132 points lower at 52,100 and Nifty slipped 20.10 points to 15,670. Nestle India was the top Sensex loser, falling around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HUL and Dr Reddy's.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group firm has entered the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee'.

NIIT: The skills and talent development company reported net profit of Rs 46.5 crore in Q4. The company has also strengthened its board with the addition of four new members, including the appointment of Udai Singh Pawar and Leher Vijay Thadani.

Jubilant Pharmova: The pharma firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 214 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 260 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

VA Tech WABAG: Water treatment player has reported a standalone profit of Rs 32.82 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 against Rs 1.38 crore profit during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

IndusInd Bank: BofA Securities Europe SA has bought 36.18 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank for Rs 364 crore through a market transaction. The shares were offloaded by UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 250 crore for March quarter 2020-21 as bad loans shrunk. The lender had incurred a standalone loss of Rs 3,571 crore in the year-ago period.

Punjab National Bank: The state-owned lender PNB posted a standalone profit of Rs 586.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, aided by good increase in interest income. The second largest public sector lender had reported a loss of Rs 697.20 crore in January-March period of 2019-20.

Quess Corp: The business services provider reported a reduction in a loss at Rs 58 crore for March 2021 quarter against Rs 630 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Manipal Hospitals has collaborated with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to add the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in its existing vaccine portfolio.

Cosmo Films: The packaging solutions provider said its long-term credit rating has been upgraded by Crisil to AA- (stable) from A+. The ratings agency has also upgraded its short-term credit rating to A1(+) from A1, Cosmo Films said.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has received approval of its board to set off accumulated loss of over Rs 11,048 crore against the share premium account of the bank. The Board of Directors has approved the proposal on June 5, 2021.

REC: The state-run non-banking finance firm REC's arm RECPDCL has handed over two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

Dewan Housing: The NBFC reported a net profit of Rs 96.75 crore in Q4 against loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore in the January-March quarter of the year-ago fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure: The Anil Ambani-led firm said its board has cleared raising up to Rs 550.56 crore through issue of shares on a preferential basis. The funds raised would be utilised for long-term resources for general corporate purposes, to fund future growth and also to reduce debt, the company said.

Zee Entertainment: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia sold 61,11,423 equity shares in Zee Entertainment at Rs 218.38 per share on the NSE, bulk deals data showed.

Modern Insulators: Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded 3,14,394 equity shares in Modern Insulators at Rs 44.01 per share on the BSE. Rajasthan Global Securities was the buyer in a deal, buying 3,06,874 equity shares in the company at Rs 44 per share, bulk deals data showed.

PG Electroplast: The company reported consolidated profit of Rs 10.43 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.49 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 329.56 crore in Q4 from Rs 183.96 crore QoQ.

Welspun Corp: American Petroleum Institute, USA has granted licence to the firm to make SAWH pipes as per API Specification 5L & to apply API monogram on the pipes from company's Madhya Pradesh facility.

MRF: The leading tyre-maker firm will report its Q4 earnings today.

Union Bank of India: The lender will report its Q4 and fiscal year earnings today.