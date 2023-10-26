ACC Q2 results: Adani group firm reports Rs 388 crore profit; sales up 11% at Rs 4,435 crore

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 388 crore for the September quarter against a loss of Rs 87 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated net sales for the quarter grew 11.23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,435 crore compared with Rs 3,987 crore in the same quarter last year, the Adani group company said in a BSE release. Ebitda for the quarter jumped multifold to Rs 759 crore from Rs 86 crore, with Ebitda margin coming in at 16.3 per cent against 2.1 per cent YoY.

ACC said it started clinker production at Ametha unit during the quarter. Clinker & Cement sales volume were up 17.3 per cent YoY for the quarter. ACC said it saw improved productivity ,which have helped cut operating cost and improve bottomline.

CEO Ajay Kapur attributed the growth to the improved demand for premium cement products up by 1.5 percentage points YoY at 32 per cent. He said net dealer addition stood at 534, across all markets, during the quarter. Kapur said ACC commenced Ametha Integrated plant in Madhya Pradesh, boosting ts clinker capacity with additional 3.3 MPTA. It said steps to tap green power through WHRS and renewable power continued and will boost profitability apart from helping it achieve ESG targets.

"Our commitment to enhance logistics efficiencies has resulted in Road Direct Despatch increase from 52% to 58% and increase in Rail coefficient by 5pp to 34% One of the highlights of this quarter was commencement of Ametha Integrated plant in Madhya Pradesh thereby boosting our clinker capacity with additional 3.3 MPTA, while our journey of green power through WHRS and Renewable Power continues and will boost our profitability apart from helping to achieve ESG targets," Kapur said.

