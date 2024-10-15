Adani Energy Solutions shares in news today post Q2 operational update

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission are in news today after the Adani Group firm disclosed its Q2 operational update. The firm reported an increase in its project pipeline from Rs 17,000 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 27,300 crore in the second quarter.

Adani Energy Solutions stock ended 0.38% higher at Rs 980.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 977 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Total 1.52 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.06 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Energy Solutions stands at 45.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Energy Solutions stock stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The company said its transmission network rose to 23,269 circuit kilometres (ckm) in the July-September period compared to 19,862 km in the same period of the previous year.

The company maintained robust system availability of 99.7 per cent in Q2 FY25 and added 140 ckm to the network with the total transmission network at 23,269 ckm. It set up three new transmission projects during the quarter — Jamnagar, Gujarat, Navinal (Mundra), and Khavda Phase IVA, adding 2,059 ckm to the under-construction network.

"The distribution loss in the Mumbai utility is consistently improving and stands at 4.85 per cent in Q2 FY25," said Adani Energy Solutions.

Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.